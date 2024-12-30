Peru travel alert: Beaches, 91 ports closed for New Year’s Eve amid massive waves
Lima [peru]
Dec 30, 2024 12:37 PM IST
Peru closes beaches and 91 of its 121 ports until January 01, 2025 to prevent risk to human life as waves over 13 feet disrupt coastal life.
Massive waves of up to 13 feet (four metres) are pummeling the coasts of Peru, leaving scores of ports closed on Saturday, authorities said.
Peru closed 91 of its 121 ports until 1st January, the National Emergency Operations Centre said on its X social media account.
Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.
Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, authorities said.
Dozens of fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to work in the dangerous conditions.
The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the US coast by winds along the ocean's surface.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
