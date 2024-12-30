Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Peru travel alert: Beaches, 91 ports closed for New Year’s Eve amid massive waves

ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Lima [peru]
Dec 30, 2024 12:37 PM IST

Peru closes beaches and 91 of its 121 ports until January 01, 2025 to prevent risk to human life as waves over 13 feet disrupt coastal life.

Massive waves of up to 13 feet (four metres) are pummeling the coasts of Peru, leaving scores of ports closed on Saturday, authorities said.

Strong waves hit against boats at El Nuro, Peru, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.( Image via REUTERS)
Strong waves hit against boats at El Nuro, Peru, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.( Image via REUTERS)

Peru closed 91 of its 121 ports until 1st January, the National Emergency Operations Centre said on its X social media account.

Callao, which sits adjacent to the capital Lima and is home to Peru's largest port, has closed several beaches and barred tourist and fishing boats from venturing out.

Many beaches along the central and northern stretches of the country were closed to prevent risk to human life, authorities said.

Dozens of fishing boats were damaged, while those that were spared were still unable to work in the dangerous conditions.

The waves, according to the Peruvian navy, are being generated off the US coast by winds along the ocean's surface.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On