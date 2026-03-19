Planning a solo trip? Here are the best things to do in Kolkata
Planning a solo trip to Kolkata? Here are a few things you can’t miss trying in this city of joy as a solo traveller.
Kolkata, the city of joy, colours, and love, never makes you feel alone, even if you are travelling solo. Rooted in history, Kolkata boasts a vibrant intellectual spirit, mouth-watering street food, and a rich legacy of colonial architecture. As a solo traveller, this place allows you to capture the essence at your own pace. Scroll down to check out our quick city guide that will help you plan your solo trip in the most effective way.
Also read | Weekend events you can’t miss in Kolkata (March 20-22)
1. Wake up with Kolkata’s flavours
Start your day early and head to a classic spot near College Street or the area around Esplanade to savour Kathi rolls paired with Darjeeling tea. Sitting at a small stall, sipping chai, and watching the city wake up is the quintessential Kolkata solo experience you can’t miss out on your trip.
2. Step into the Victoria Memorial
Dedicated to Queen Victoria, the Victoria Memorial is an iconic white marble structure that offers ample space for quiet contemplation and solo exploration. You can spend time admiring this architectural marvel and impressive collection of paintings, artefacts, and sculptures that reflect the history of the British Raj in India.
3. Take a literary walk
Whether you are an avid reader or not, your trip to Kolkata is incomplete without visiting College Street, Asia’s largest second-hand book market. You can wander the narrow lanes of this street and check out the huge collection of books and literary manuscripts.
4. Enjoy sunset views at Howrah Bridge
This iconic cantilever bridge in Kolkata that connects Howrah to Kolkata and is best to witness during sunset. You can take a short ferry ride across the Hooghly River and watch the sun dipping below the horizon and bridge lights taking over. You won’t find a better photogenic moment than this for your Instagram. You can also head to Prinsep Ghat for sunset views of the iconic Vidyasagar Setu, also known as the second Howrah Bridge.
5. Wander through local markets
Apart from literary richness and heritage, Kolkata is also famed for its local markets. You can head to New Market for clothing, Gariahat Market for sarees, and Burrabazar for wholesale goods. These markets offer some of the best souvenirs you can pick on your way back home.
6. Catch a cultural performance
Kolkata’s literary richness is well-reflected in every part of the city. However, if you are an admirer, you can catch a glimpse of Kolkata’s art scene at Rabindra Sadan, where plays, live music, and cultural shows are brought to life almost every evening, offering an immersive window into the city’s creative soul.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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