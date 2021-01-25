Prahlad Patel visits Kargil to promote tourism, encourage local talent
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel visited Kargil to take part in various events to encourage tourism, promote adventure, winter sports and local talent.
During his visit, he watched the Ice Hockey match to encourage local talent on the eve of National tourism day.
"Union MoS (IC) Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel has watched the Ice Hockey match at Kargil in presence of Hon'ble MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to promote the adventure and winter sports by encouraging local talent as part of NEAT Kargil 2021 on the eve of National tourism day," tweeted Ministry of Culture on Monday.
Later, he also visited Mulbekh Monastery in Kargil, to see the 30 feet statue of the Maitreya Buddha, carved on an enormous slab of stone, where he enjoyed the local traditional dance along with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.
"Union MoS (IC) Ministry of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel has visited the Mulbekh Monastery in Kargil, to see the 30 feet statue of the Maitreya Buddha, carved on an enormous slab of stone where he was greeted with local traditions by MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal," Ministry of Culture added.
Prahlad Singh Patel on Sunday announced that the Central government will work to leverage the potential of adventure tourism in Ladakh's Kargil and provide facilities to local youth in a bid to attract tourists from across the world.
The Minister made the announcements while talking to ANI after inaugurating National Events of Adventure Tourism 2021, in Linkipal ski slope pashkum, Kargil in which 15 players participated.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
