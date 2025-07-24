Price drop on Safari trolley sets: 8 picks with up to 70% off that you need to grab now!

Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black View Details
Amazon has rolled out some irresistible deals on Safari luggage, making it the perfect time to update your travel gear. From sleek Safari trolley bags to complete Safari suitcase sets, the discounts are reaching as high as 70 per cent. These offers are part of the current Amazon sale, where premium Safari trolley sets are priced far lower than usual. Known for durability and easy handling, Safari luggage is a favourite for frequent travellers.
The best Safari suitcase options on this list combine style and functionality, making them perfect for business or leisure trips. If you have been waiting for a price drop, this is the ideal chance to grab a Safari trolley bag at a fantastic deal.
The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set is built for reliable and stylish travel. Made with a scratch-resistant textured polycarbonate shell, it keeps belongings safe while maintaining a sleek appearance. Lightweight construction and an 8-wheel 360-degree system allow smooth movement. The fixed combination lock adds security, making this Safari luggage set perfect for both weekend getaways and extended trips, especially during Amazon deals.
The Safari Pentagon trolley set is designed for organised and comfortable travel. Its scratch-resistant textured polypropylene shell offers durability while maintaining a sleek look. Lightweight and easy to handle, it features smooth speed wheels for effortless movement. A fixed combination lock adds security, making this Safari suitcase set ideal for short trips or extended holidays.
The Safari Genius Alley trolley set combines strength and convenience for stress-free travel. Made from durable polypropylene, it resists cracks and protects belongings effectively. The 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth movement, while the anti-theft combination lock keeps contents secure. Available in cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set suits both short breaks and long holidays, now featured in Amazon deals.
Specifications
Material
Polypropylene, crack-resistant
Dimensions
Cabin, Medium and Large sizes (as per airline norms)
The Safari Pentagon cyan trolley set blends durability and style for hassle-free travel. Crafted from scratch and impact-resistant polypropylene, it stays lightweight yet tough. Spacious compartments keep essentials organised, while smooth 360-degree wheels offer easy movement. The secure number lock adds safety, making this Safari suitcase set a smart choice for everyone.
The Safari Crescent trolley set is perfect for smooth and secure travel. Made with durable polycarbonate, it offers lightweight strength and easy handling. The 8-wheel 360-degree system ensures effortless movement, while the anti-theft combination lock keeps belongings safe. This set of three suitcases is ideal for both domestic and international trips, now available at excellent prices on Amazon deals.
Specifications
Material
Polycarbonate
Capacity
Cabin, medium and large sizes are suitable for travel standards
Wheels
8 wheels with 360-degree rotation
Warranty
3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects
The Safari Prisma Neo trolley set is designed for travellers who need extra space and reliable performance. Made with premium polyester, it is lightweight yet strong. The expandable design offers 10 per cent more packing space, and the 4-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth movement. With a secure combination lock, this set is a great pick during the current Amazon sale.
Specifications
Material
Premium polyester
Capacity
Cabin, medium and large sizes with expandable design
Wheels
4 wheels with 360-degree rotation
Warranty
3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects
The Safari LUMA trolley set blends style and strength, making it ideal for frequent travellers. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, it remains lightweight yet tough. The 4-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth handling, while the anti-theft combination lock adds security. With cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari luggage set is a smart pick for anyone looking at budget options.
Specifications
Material
Polycarbonate
Capacity
55 cm cabin, 65 cm medium, 77 cm large
Wheels
4 wheels with 360-degree rotation
Warranty
3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects
Safari LUMA 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 77 Cms, Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour
The Safari Octane trolley set is built for travellers who need reliable, stylish luggage. Made from scratch-resistant polypropylene, it is lightweight yet durable. The recessed TSA lock adds extra security, while the 8-wheel system ensures smooth movement. With cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari luggage set is perfect for domestic and international trips.
Are Safari trolley bags durable for frequent travel?
Yes, Safari luggage is designed for long-term use. Most Safari trolley sets, including the best Safari suitcase options, are made of sturdy polycarbonate or high-grade polyester that can handle frequent travel with ease.
Which Safari trolley set is best to buy during the Amazon sale?
The best Safari luggage deals on Amazon include top picks like Safari Crescent, Safari Prisma Neo, Safari LUMA and Safari Octane. These sets combine smooth wheeling systems, secure locks and practical interiors, making them ideal for different travel needs.
Do Safari trolley bags come with a lock system?
Yes, almost every Safari trolley bag features either a combination lock or a TSA lock for better security. Many models also have anti-theft zippers, ensuring belongings remain safe while travelling.
Are these discounts genuine on Amazon deals?
The current Amazon sale offers authentic price drops, with some Safari trolley sets going up to 70 % off. It is the best time to grab premium Safari luggage at reduced prices.
