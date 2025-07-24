Price drop on Safari trolley sets: 8 picks with up to 70% off that you need to grab now!

Amazon has rolled out some irresistible deals on Safari luggage, making it the perfect time to update your travel gear. From sleek Safari trolley bags to complete Safari suitcase sets, the discounts are reaching as high as 70 per cent. These offers are part of the current Amazon sale, where premium Safari trolley sets are priced far lower than usual. Known for durability and easy handling, Safari luggage is a favourite for frequent travellers. Safari trolley bag sets on Amazon are now at huge discounts. Perfect time to pick the best Safari suitcase deals.

The best Safari suitcase options on this list combine style and functionality, making them perfect for business or leisure trips. If you have been waiting for a price drop, this is the ideal chance to grab a Safari trolley bag at a fantastic deal.

Top deals on the 8 best Safari trolley sets

The Safari Thorium Neo trolley set is built for reliable and stylish travel. Made with a scratch-resistant textured polycarbonate shell, it keeps belongings safe while maintaining a sleek appearance. Lightweight construction and an 8-wheel 360-degree system allow smooth movement. The fixed combination lock adds security, making this Safari luggage set perfect for both weekend getaways and extended trips, especially during Amazon deals.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate, scratch-resistant Dimensions 55 x 40 x 23 cm, 66 x 46 x 27 cm, 77 x 56 x 31 cm Lock Type Fixed combination lock Wheels 8-wheel 360-degree system Click Here to Buy Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 55,66 and 77 Cm Small,Medium and Large 4 Wheel Inline 3 Trolley Bags Hardshell Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System,Black

The Safari Pentagon trolley set is designed for organised and comfortable travel. Its scratch-resistant textured polypropylene shell offers durability while maintaining a sleek look. Lightweight and easy to handle, it features smooth speed wheels for effortless movement. A fixed combination lock adds security, making this Safari suitcase set ideal for short trips or extended holidays.

Specifications Wheels 8-wheel speed system for smooth movement Lock Type Fixed combination lock Dimensions 55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm Material Polypropylene, scratch-resistant Click Here to Buy Safari Polypropylene Pentagon Hardside Small, Medium & Large Size Cabin & Check-in Luggage Set of 3 Speed_Wheel 8 Wheel Suitcase Trolley Bags for Travel Black Color 55Cm, 66Cm & 75Cm

The Safari Genius Alley trolley set combines strength and convenience for stress-free travel. Made from durable polypropylene, it resists cracks and protects belongings effectively. The 360-degree spinner wheels ensure smooth movement, while the anti-theft combination lock keeps contents secure. Available in cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari suitcase set suits both short breaks and long holidays, now featured in Amazon deals.

Specifications Material Polypropylene, crack-resistant Dimensions Cabin, Medium and Large sizes (as per airline norms) Lock Type Anti-theft combination lock Warranty 3-year international warranty Click Here to Buy Safari Genius Alley Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polypropylene, 4 Wheels, 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Black

The Safari Pentagon cyan trolley set blends durability and style for hassle-free travel. Crafted from scratch and impact-resistant polypropylene, it stays lightweight yet tough. Spacious compartments keep essentials organised, while smooth 360-degree wheels offer easy movement. The secure number lock adds safety, making this Safari suitcase set a smart choice for everyone.

Specifications Material Polypropylene, scratch and impact-resistant Dimensions 55 x 38 x 23 cm, 66 x 47 x 28 cm, 75 x 54 x 31 cm Lock Type Number lock Warranty 3-year international warranty Click Here to Buy Safari Pentagon 3 Pcs Set Polypropylene Cyan Hardsided Luggage, 4 Wheel Trolley Bag Set of Cabin, Medium, Large

The Safari Crescent trolley set is perfect for smooth and secure travel. Made with durable polycarbonate, it offers lightweight strength and easy handling. The 8-wheel 360-degree system ensures effortless movement, while the anti-theft combination lock keeps belongings safe. This set of three suitcases is ideal for both domestic and international trips, now available at excellent prices on Amazon deals.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate Capacity Cabin, medium and large sizes are suitable for travel standards Wheels 8 wheels with 360-degree rotation Warranty 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects Click Here to Buy Safari Crescent 8 Wheels Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling Luggage, Travel Bags, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Ink Blue

The Safari Prisma Neo trolley set is designed for travellers who need extra space and reliable performance. Made with premium polyester, it is lightweight yet strong. The expandable design offers 10 per cent more packing space, and the 4-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth movement. With a secure combination lock, this set is a great pick during the current Amazon sale.

Specifications Material Premium polyester Capacity Cabin, medium and large sizes with expandable design Wheels 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation Warranty 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects Click Here to Buy Safari Prisma Neo Set of 3 (Cabin + Medium + Large) Trolley Bags Polyester Expandable Soft Luggage, 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling, Travel Bag, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for Travel, Grey

The Safari LUMA trolley set blends style and strength, making it ideal for frequent travellers. Crafted from durable polycarbonate, it remains lightweight yet tough. The 4-wheel 360-degree system ensures smooth handling, while the anti-theft combination lock adds security. With cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari luggage set is a smart pick for anyone looking at budget options.

Specifications Material Polycarbonate Capacity 55 cm cabin, 65 cm medium, 77 cm large Wheels 4 wheels with 360-degree rotation Warranty 3-year international warranty against manufacturing defects Click Here to Buy Safari LUMA 55 Cms, 65 Cms & 77 Cms, Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate 4 Wheels 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Multicolour

The Safari Octane trolley set is built for travellers who need reliable, stylish luggage. Made from scratch-resistant polypropylene, it is lightweight yet durable. The recessed TSA lock adds extra security, while the 8-wheel system ensures smooth movement. With cabin, medium and large sizes, this Safari luggage set is perfect for domestic and international trips.

Specifications Material Scratch-resistant polypropylene Lock Type Recessed TSA lock Wheels 8 wheels with 360-degree rotation Capacity 60 cm cabin, 70 cm medium, 80 cm large Click Here to Buy Safari Octane Recessed TSA Lock, 8 Wheels, Hardside (Cabin & Check-in) Polyproplyene Trolley Spinner Luggage Set of 3, Black Color 60Cm, 70Cm & 80Cm, Small, Medium, Large (Blue)

Price drop on Safari trolley sets: FAQs Are Safari trolley bags durable for frequent travel? Yes, Safari luggage is designed for long-term use. Most Safari trolley sets, including the best Safari suitcase options, are made of sturdy polycarbonate or high-grade polyester that can handle frequent travel with ease.

Which Safari trolley set is best to buy during the Amazon sale? The best Safari luggage deals on Amazon include top picks like Safari Crescent, Safari Prisma Neo, Safari LUMA and Safari Octane. These sets combine smooth wheeling systems, secure locks and practical interiors, making them ideal for different travel needs.

Do Safari trolley bags come with a lock system? Yes, almost every Safari trolley bag features either a combination lock or a TSA lock for better security. Many models also have anti-theft zippers, ensuring belongings remain safe while travelling.

Are these discounts genuine on Amazon deals? The current Amazon sale offers authentic price drops, with some Safari trolley sets going up to 70 % off. It is the best time to grab premium Safari luggage at reduced prices.

