Ramadan 2024 travel: From Dubai to Saudi Arabia; 6 must-visit destinations for rich cultural experiences

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by the Muslim community all over the world with great pomp and splendour. The month of hope, prayer, fasting, introspection and fellowship is observed during this holy period. During this month, Muslims abstain from worldly pleasures, extravagant behaviour and overspending. Together with their friends and family, they observe Roza or fasting. During this time, people get up early to eat Sehri or Suhoor. After that, they abstain from all food and drink until the evening twilight. They consume water and dates to break their fast. This is followed by Iftar, a feast consisting of a variety of delicacies. (Also read: Ramadan 2024: Why moon sighting is an important Islamic tradition; all you want to know ) Ramadan 2024 travel: Top 6 must-visit destinations for rich cultural experiences(Unsplash)

Ramadan is an important time for Muslims around the world, and many Muslim-majority countries observe this holy month with cultural traditions and religious practices. Here are some destinations to consider if you're planning a holiday during Ramadan:

Best destinations to visit on Ramadan

1. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is a wonderful destination to visit during Ramadan because of its rich Islamic history and plenty of mosques and other places of worship. During Ramadan, the city comes alive with street food vendors, traditional Iftar feasts, and cultural events.

2. Dubai, UAE

Dubai is a popular destination during Ramadan as it offers a variety of cultural events and activities such as prayer services, live music and entertainment, and Ramadan tents serving traditional food. The city also offers a variety of entertainment and retail alternatives, including malls that stay open late.

3. Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul is a great place to spend Ramadan with its rich Islamic heritage and many mosques and other places of worship. The city comes alive during Ramadan with street food stalls, cultural gatherings and the traditional iftar banquets.

4. Morocco

Morocco is a Muslim-majority country that celebrates Ramadan with religious and cultural customs, such as offering traditional delicacies at Iftar and holding midnight prayers. Explore the country's illustrious past and stunning architecture, including its famous mosques and vibrant souks.

5. Egypt

Egypt is renowned for its traditional Ramadan celebrations, which include the nocturnal Taraweeh prayers and the presentation of traditional delicacies during Iftar. Egypt is also home to a rich Islamic past. Ancient ruins and historical landmarks, such as the Valley of the Kings and the Pyramids of Giza, are open to visitors.

6. Malaysia

Malaysia is a Muslim-majority country that celebrates religious and cultural traditions during Ramadan, such as iftar dinners and cultural performances. Travellers can experience the country's vibrant markets and street food culture, as well as its rich cultural heritage.

It's important to remember that many places, including restaurants, may have altered opening hours during Ramadan and certain tourist attractions may be closed or have restricted opening hours. It's a good idea to check with your travel agent or local tourist board for any restrictions or changes to opening times during Ramadan.