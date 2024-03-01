Ramadan 2024: Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad Bin Salman banned iftar in mosques; here's why

Ramadan 2024: The auspicious month of Ramadan is expected to start in the second week of the month of March. The ninth month of the Islamic calendar, referred to as Ramadan or Ramzan, is observed by the Muslim community across the world. The month is dedicated to observing peace, reflection and community. During the month of Ramadan, people fast from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal is called suhoor, and after sunset, people break the fast with iftar. Traditionally water and dates are consumed to break the fast. Delicious platters of iftar are prepared at home and relished with friends and family. The start of Ramadan will be decided by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The start of Ramadan will be decided by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. The end of Ramadan will also be decided by the sighting of moon. It will determine the time period of Ramadan to be observed – twenty-nine or thirty days. This year, Ramadan will tentatively start on March 11 and end by April 9.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued notice:

Ahead of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia's Prince Mohammad Bin Salman banned iftar to be organised inside mosques. On February 21, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued a notice on their official X profile declaring that iftar should not be organised inside mosques because of cleanliness being a concern.

The notice further mentioned restrictions for imams and muezzins from collecting financial donations for organising iftar. "The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance issues a number of instructions related to mosques during the blessed month of Ramadan 1445 AH," read the post.

The notice mentioned that a separate area should be prepared in the mosques courtyards where for organising iftar. It should be organised keeping cleanliness in mind. It also mentioned that the person breaking the fast should immediately clean the place. The Ministry also issued orders restricting the use of mobile phones inside the mosque or filming of imam and worshippers offering namaz.