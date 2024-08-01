In a bid to alleviate the growing vehicular traffic issues in Shimla, the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC) has embarked on an ambitious project to establish an urban transportation network via ropeways. Shimla: Low clouds cover the mountains after rainfall, in Shimla. Shimla to get India’s largest urban ropeway, second largest globally (PTI Photo)

The initiative, amounting to Rs. 1734.70 crore for a stretch of 13.79 kilometres with 13 boarding and de-boarding stations and one turning station, aims to revolutionise commuting in this hill resort city.

Addressing the pressing need for sustainable and efficient transportation solutions, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, also the transport minister, today presided over a symposium organised by RTDC. The symposium focused on outlining a comprehensive framework for the ropeway project, underscoring its potential to significantly decongest Shimla's roads for the next four decades.

"This project marks a pivotal step towards enhancing Shimla's transport infrastructure with a focus on eco-friendliness and efficiency," said Engineer Ajay Sharma, Director of the RTDC. "We are committed to integrating modern technology to ensure minimal ecological impact while improving the overall quality of life for residents and visitors alike." He added.

The urban ropeway transport project promises a multitude of benefits, including reduced air and noise pollution, enhanced safety with minimal accidents and improved connectivity across various parts of the city. It is slated to be the largest urban ropeway network in India and the second largest globally, following Bolivia's La Paz network.

"We have strategically aligned this project as an Externally Aided Project (EAP), securing 80% funding from multinational banks," Sharma explained.

"This financing model underscores our commitment to leveraging international expertise and resources to realise this pioneering initiative," he added.

The project will employ Mono Cable Detachable (MDG) Gondola technology, known for its safety and efficiency, ensuring a final capacity of 3,000 persons per hour per direction (PPHD). It will complement existing transport infrastructure, offering seamless first and last-mile connectivity across Shimla.

"We anticipate significant socio-economic benefits, including employment generation and enhanced tourism, upon the completion of this project by 2025," Sharma added.

"Our goal is to set a precedent for similar sustainable transport initiatives across India, promoting a cleaner, greener future," said Sharma.

The RTDC is currently finalising preparations for the next phase of project implementation, following productive consultations with stakeholders and international financing bodies.