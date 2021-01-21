Space shuttle mockup in Alabama museum to get a multimillion dollar revamp
The US Space & Rocket Center in Alabama announced plans Tuesday to restore the world's only full-sized mockup of a space shuttle coupled with an external fuel tank and twin rocket boosters.
The shuttle test model, called Pathfinder, has been weathering outside the museum in Huntsville for more than three decades. The restoration work will be funded with a USD 500,000 federal grant and additional corporate donations, officials said.
The shuttle mockup was mated with a huge fuel tank and two prototype solid-rocket boosters for display at the state-owned museum in 1988.
The multimillion refurbishment will take several years and involve removing the display, repairing it and returning it to its giant concrete stand.
Consisting of a shuttle-shaped metal frame covered with sheeting, Pathfinder was originally used to test ground handling, transportation and other procedures for the space shuttle.
Once testing was completed and it wasn't further needed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
Pathfinder was outfitted with fiberglass, plywood panels and engines to more closely resemble an actual shuttle.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Tourists make way to the snow filled Kashmir resorts again
- Gulmarg is once again filled with domestic tourists who are having a gala time skiing, sledging and trekking. That is not all, the resorts are sold out until February end.
