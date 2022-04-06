Spain looks to lift mask requirement in most indoor spaces after Easter Week

Spain's health minister wants to lift face mask requirements for indoor spaces except public transportation and medical centers after Easter Week, when many residents travel and see their families.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Wednesday that she would bring the proposed action to a government Cabinet meeting on April 19. If approved as expected, it would take effect the following day.

Over 92% of Spaniards over age 12 have received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The country's high vaccination rate has meant relatively low pressure on hospitals during the most recent surge of infections.

Authorities made outdoor mask use no longer obligatory in February as a wave of cases caused by the more contagious omicron variant eased. In March, Spain eliminated mandatory home isolation for people infected with the coronavirus but experiencing no or mild symptoms.