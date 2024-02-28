Spring travel: 5 countries to visit to welcome summer in style

Spring is that time of the year when we need to start packing our bags and fly off to places that have the best views to offer. Spring is the official time when the earth looks more colourful, flowers bloom, the weather gets just perfect, and the winter season gives way to a pleasant time to travel around and appreciate the colours of nature. Places deck up in colours, flowers, chirping of birds – spring is really the best time to see the world decked up in pretty layers. Winter is already on its way out for this year and that means, it's only a matter of weeks before the spring season officially makes an entry and sweeps us off our feet. Winter is already on its way out for this year and that means, it's only a matter of weeks before the spring season officially makes an entry and sweeps us off our feet. (Pixabay)

Countries to visit during the spring season:

Japan: One of the best countries to visit during the spring season. Say hellp to cherry blossoms everywhere. Your pictures will look right out of a movie with the backdrop decked up in pretty cherry blossoms. It also has the perfect weather during spring.

Switzerland: It is pretty throughout the year. Known for the snow-capped mountains and as one of the most romantic places in the world, Switzerland makes for a perfect spring destination because of the abundance of flowers everywhere.

South Africa: South Africa has everything to offer from wildlife expeditions to beach destinations. Spring makes the perfect time of the year to explore both.

Mauritius: Relaxing by the beach or getting into the water for adventure sports – Mauritius has it all. Between April and May is the perfect time to visit the country and explore everything that it has to offer.

Greece: Greece has extreme weather conditions – too hot during summer and too cold during winters. that's why spring is the ideal time to explore Greece with colourful architecture and blossoming flowers.