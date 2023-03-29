Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, London
Mar 29, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Even as air traffic control strikes would continue to weigh heavily on the aviation industry in Europe, summer travel is set to improve from last year

Aviation in Europe can expect a better summer than last year, Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday in Brussels, but air traffic control strikes would continue to weigh heavily on the industry.

Summer travel set to improve from last year for aviation in Europe (File Photo / REUTERS)

O'Leary said French air traffic control asked Ryanair to cancel 60 flights today, while Lufthansa's CEO added that shortages of engine parts were challenging the aviation sector. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
