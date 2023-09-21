Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM
Sep 21, 2023
Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says Thai baht weakening not necessarily bad, good for exports and tourism
Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht, which was not entirely bad for the economy, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.
The depreciation of the baht was good for exports and tourism, key drivers of Thai growth, Srettha said while in the United States. The government was not intervening, he added.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.