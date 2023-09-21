News / Lifestyle / Travel / Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM

Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Bangkok
Sep 21, 2023 04:26 PM IST

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin says Thai baht weakening not necessarily bad, good for exports and tourism

Thailand's central bank is monitoring the weak baht, which was not entirely bad for the economy, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday.

Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM (Shutterstock)
Thai baht weakening good for exports and tourism: Thailand PM (Shutterstock)

The depreciation of the baht was good for exports and tourism, key drivers of Thai growth, Srettha said while in the United States. The government was not intervening, he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out