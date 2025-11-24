The Night of the Bookstores 2025 begins in Buenos Aires: Everything you need to know

The Night of the Bookstores, a famous literary festival which takes place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, kicked off last week. Sharing an update on the event, Visegrad 24 posted on X, “The Night of the Bookstores has started in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 200,000 people are out in the streets, and they are forecasted to buy books worth nearly $400 million.” The post was shared along with a video, depicting the mood of the festival. The Night of the Bookstores 2025 begins in Buenos Aires(X/@jorgemacri)

Schedule and timings

As per Time Out, the 15th edition of The Night of the Bookstores took place on November 22, from 6 pm to 1 am, with books on the sidewalk, along with discounts at shops and restaurants. The article further added that the heart of the event is once again Av. Corrientes and the pedestrian street Lavalle, and there will be six stages, activations, debates, readings, interviews, poetry, music, and more than 20 bookstores offering special discounts.

Time Out further noted that this year, The Night of the Bookstores will expand to Palermo, Villa Crespo, Chacarita, San Telmo, Belgrano, Almagro, Coghlan, Villa Ortúzar, Caballito, and Liniers.

Some of the featured spaces include, as reported by Time Out-

Main Stage, which is the biggest crowd-drawer

Urgent Stage for journalism, investigations, and hot topics

Romance Novel Stage, dedicated to fans of the genre and its subcultures

Poetry Stage with readings and performances

Graphic Arts Stage with comics, illustration, zines, and live drawing

Writing Stage with author talks and meetups

Kids & Families offering workshops and activities for children

Digital Library to discover ebooks and audiobooks

Audiorama Space where one can sit and listen to stories

Key info

Buenos Aires Herald reported that more than 20 bookstores along Corrientes will present their new releases, while other bookstores across the city will take part in the event by opening late that night and setting up tables with books on the sidewalks.

