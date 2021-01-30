Tourist influx increases in Jammu and Kashmir after snowfall
Following heavy snowfall, the tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir has increased now after a lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
For the last few years, Kashmir tourism has hit badly due to the disturbing situations in the valley and Covid-19 which resulted in a huge loss to people in the tourism and related businesses.
"We've suffered a loss in the previous years but as the situation is improving, our businesses are reviving," said Rafiq Ahmad, a tourist cab driver.
Kashmir valley receives snowfall in huge quantities which attracts a good number of tourists.
"The visit to Kashmir in winters is worth the cost as the environment and the people are charming," said Pankaj, a tourist.
This year also Kashmiri people have faced problems too due to the harsh winters, making the famous Dal Lake freeze. However, the frozen lake has attracted more tourists.
"Kashmir has the most beautiful winters, with lakes frozen and gardens covered in snow. Everyone should visit the place as it is a breath-taking experience," said Vaishali, another tourist.
The Valley is known for its natural and mesmerizing beauty which attracts a lot of tourists in almost every season, who love to watch the weather and sights.
"Winter tourism is doing well and the quality and quantity of snowfall is a blessing. We have the most beautiful key destinations in the world like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Tulip garden, Srinagar, etc.," Sarmad Hafeez, Tourism Secretary told ANI.
"The state government is planning some mega-events in Gulmarg and Pahalgam to attract more tourists," he added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
