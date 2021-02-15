IND USA
Snow-capped hills, adventure sports attract tourists to Himachal's Kufri(ANI)
Tourists enjoy adventure sports on snow-capped hills in Kufri

Skiing and snow parks in Kufri have become major tourist attractions after it received fresh snowfall recently. People from all around the country are visiting to have a gala time and enjoy in the snow.
ANI, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:38 AM IST

As Kufri received a spell of fresh snowfall, the snow-capped hills, snow trails and adventure sports are attracting tourists from different parts of the country to the hill station.

The adventure ski and snow park in Kufri have emerged as favorite tourist destinations.

Happy Chauhan, organiser of adventure sports in Kufri, told ANI that tourists are enjoying snowboard, skiing and other adventure activities.

"The snow-related activities are drawing the attention of tourists. we will have over 40 snow adventure activities here. In the future maybe in a year's time, we will have round the clock snow and ski adventure park. This will draw the attention of tourists as well as provide employment to over thousand of people," he said.

Ritesh Shah, a tourist from Mumbai said that he has come to the hill station with a group of 35 people. "It is a very beautiful place. It is like small Europe in India. This place is beautiful and clean. It is a wonderful experience. Everyone should come here once in life."

Dikashnat, a tourist from Haryana said, "This is for the first time I have enjoyed snow-related activities. I have learned skiing here. We are excited to know that this park will have more snow-related activities in days to come. I would like to come again and would recommend everyone to visit this place."

Last December a memorandum of understanding was signed between the State Government and Nagsons developers to develop India's first indoor ski park at Kufri near Shimla. The project would boost tourism and adventure sports around the year in the Kufri area and also generate economic activities in Shimla and adjoining area besides increasing the stay of tourists.

The total cost of the project coming up in 5.04 acres in Kufri is 250 crores, which included indoor ski park, palatial mall, five-star hotels, amusement park, gaming zone and food court, shopping arcade and other amenities and would have a parking facility for more than 1000 vehicles.

The project has been designed by Infinity Design Studio Mumbai and the project would be executed by Unlimited Snow, Netherlands makers of Ski Dubai and Ski Egypt. The project is expected to start in March 2021 and would become functional by April 2022.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
