Tourists swarm to view baby jumbo from Oscar-winning documentary ‘Elephant Whisperers’

Published on Mar 14, 2023 04:09 PM IST

The baby elephant made popular by the Indian documentary film "Elephant Whisperers," which won an Oscar on Monday for "Best Documentary Short Film," attracted a large crowd of tourists to the Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp.

ANI | | Posted by Akanksha Agnihotri, Mudumalai

A large number of tourists thronged Mudumalai Theppakadu elephant camp to catch a glimpse of the baby elephant made famous by the Indian documentary film 'Elephant Whisperers', which won an Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category on Monday. The documentary competed for the honour with fellow nominees 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

The film's plot revolves around a family, which adopts two orphan baby elephants in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. "It is such a great moment. It's a pleasure to be here. The elephant is my favourite animal and the fact that the film won an Oscar does make me delighted and excited," said a tourist. The director of the Tamil documentary, Kartiki Gonsalves, and producer Guneet Monga stepped up to collect the golden statuette at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday (IST).

In her winning speech, Gonsalves said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for co-existence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."

This is not the first time involving Guneet Monga that won an Oscar. In 2019, Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged an Oscar in the 'Documentary Short Subject' category.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
