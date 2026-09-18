Travel Watch: Planning a South Korea trip? Visa services now available across four indian cities

Planning a South Korea holiday just got a little more convenient for travellers applying for their visas in India. VFS Global has expanded its Korea visa application services across South Asia, with six centres now operating across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

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For Indian travellers, the network currently covers New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. The latest development is the opening of a new Korea Visa Application Centre in New Delhi, which was inaugurated on 15 September 2026 by Lee Seong Ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India.

The new centre is located at Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg in Connaught Place. For anyone familiar with Delhi, the metro location should make reaching the centre fairly straightforward, especially for applicants coming in from different parts of the city.

Four Korea visa centres across India

VFS Global has been handling visa application services for the Republic of Korea in India since 2011. Its existing centres are located in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, alongside the new Delhi facility.

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City Korea Visa Application Centre New Delhi Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Mezzanine Level, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place Bengaluru Gopalan Innovation Mall, Bannerghatta Main Road, J P Nagar Chennai Ramee Mall, Anna Salai, Teynampet Kolkata Rene Tower, Rajdanga Main Road, Kasba

The expansion is not limited to India. New Korea Visa Application Centres have also opened in Dhaka and Colombo, taking VFS Global's total to six centres across three South Asian countries. Globally, the company now operates nine Korea Visa Application Centres across six countries.

What does VFS Global actually handle?

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There is one important point to keep in mind before applying. VFS Global does not decide who gets a Korean visa. Its role is administrative. This includes accepting visa application forms and supporting documents according to the required checklist and collecting biometric information. The final decision to approve or refuse a visa rests entirely with the relevant Embassy.

For travellers, that means the new centre is mainly about making the submission stage easier and more accessible. It does not change the visa eligibility rules or guarantee approval.

Check the latest Korea visa requirements before applying

Visa requirements, fees and available services can change, so applicants should check the latest information directly through the official Embassy of the Republic of Korea and VFS Global websites before making an appointment or preparing documents. The expansion comes as VFS Global marks 25 years of providing visa, passport and citizen services. The company says the South Asian expansion reflects increasing demand for Korea visas in the region and its plans to improve the application experience with updated facilities and trained teams.

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For Indian travellers planning a Seoul break, a food-focused holiday, a K-drama-inspired trip or a longer South Korea itinerary, having four application centres across the country gives applicants more locations to choose from when submitting their paperwork.

*With information from VFS Global.

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