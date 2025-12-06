Travel without back pain: Tips for long flights, road trips, how to carry luggage and more

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of a new destination, the excitement of airports, and the open road ahead. But let’s be honest, the fun can quickly fade when your back starts acting up. Long flights in economy, hours on the road, or dragging heavy luggage can leave your spine aching, turning what should be a joyful experience into a discomfort-filled ordeal. Traveller stretches on a plane, lumbar support in place, luggage nearby, enjoying a journey without back strain or discomfort.(Ai generated)

Top tips to help you avoid back pain while travelling

Dr Arun Bhanot, Director of Spine Surgery at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, gives practical tips for keeping back pain at bay while travelling. His advice is simple and actionable, perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy their trip without worrying about their spine.

1. Plan for comfort before you leave

Preparation makes all the difference. Wear supportive shoes and loose, comfortable clothing. Keep a lumbar pillow or back brace in your carry-on for easy access. On flights, choose seats with extra legroom if possible, and in cars, the front passenger seat gives more space to adjust and stretch.

2. Maintain good posture on long flights

Aeroplane seats are rarely kind to your spine. Use a rolled-up jacket or travel pillow behind your lower back to maintain natural alignment. Keep feet flat on the floor and avoid crossing legs. Adjust your seat angle periodically and try small stretches in your seat to prevent stiffness.

3. Move often

Remaining seated for long periods increases tension and pressure on your back. Stand up, walk along the aisle or stretch every 30 to 60 minutes. Shoulder rolls, ankle circles, and gentle back twists help keep muscles flexible and ready to move when you land.

4. Support your spine on road trips

Car journeys can be deceptively tough on the back. Adjust your seat so hips and knees are level, and use a cushion for lower back support if needed. Stop every hour to walk and stretch. Keep your hands comfortably on the wheel to avoid hunching or leaning forward.

5. Lift luggage smartly

Back strain often comes from lifting heavy bags incorrectly. Bend your knees, hold luggage close to your body, and avoid twisting while lifting. Wheeled suitcases, backpacks with padded straps, or dividing weight into multiple lighter bags can prevent unnecessary strain.

6. Use supportive travel gear

A lumbar cushion, neck pillow, or compression socks can make a surprising difference. For long trips, a small massage ball or portable heating pad helps release tight muscles during stops.

7. Stay hydrated and stretch

Dehydration worsens muscle tension, so drink water often. Gentle stretches for the hamstrings, hip flexors, and lower back counteract the effects of long periods of sitting and keep your body ready to move.



Travel doesn’t need to come with a sore back. With a few adjustments, mindful movement, and smart travel gear, you can enjoy your flights, road trips, and luggage handling comfortably, keeping your spine happy from start to finish.

Simple habits like good posture, regular stretching, and smart luggage choices can make all the difference. A little preparation ensures your back stays comfortable, leaving you free to focus on the joys of your trip.

Similar articles for you

Tried, tested, and still rolling: 5 most reliable cabin suitcases that I have used over the last 13 years

The ultimate guide to solo travel: 10 essential tips by Rida Tharana

What is wine tourism? An expert shares how it’s changing the way we vacation