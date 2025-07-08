Travellers on Reddit share their best picks for budget travel destinations: Malaysia, Philippines to Vietnam

Are you planning an international trip but looking for destinations which are budget-friendly? Sometimes, looking for places that are actually cheap for your pocket can become a difficult task. But this Reddit thread might come in handy. In a post shared in December last year, a Redditor asked the internet to suggest places to travel to in 2025 that are ‘bang for your buck’. Here are the best places to travel internationally if you are on a budget. (Shutterstock)

Budget-friendly travel destinations

The Redditor revealed that they are travelling from Southern California and need suggestions on where to go. “What I'm looking for: I'm a low-key traveller, I am into seeing how the locals live, I'm not into alcohol or parties, I like nature and some cultures, interaction with locals is warmly welcome. I'm also very interested but kinda scared lol to visit places like Georgia, Serbia, Romania, Chile, Cambodia, Venezuela, and the like. Time: 1-2 weeks. My budget is a step above backpacking. I'm willing to stay in a hostel, but not willing to eat cup noodles,” the Redditor wrote.

Here's what people suggested:

1. Asia

Someone said, “Asia, particularly Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, offer a budget-friendly travel experience with excellent infrastructure and pleasant weather. These countries cater to diverse interests, from beach vacations to bustling towns and lively parties.”

The Reddit user said that budget-wise, travelling in Asia can be very, very cheap to extremely expensive. “We have been here since October, 2 months in Thailand and 2 months in Malaysia, and the average is around 1100 USD per month, all in for two people living in Airbnb by the month, eating in local restaurants.”

2. Malaysia

According to the Reddit user, Malaysia is extremely underrated. “Beautiful country with very kind and friendly people. The food is phenomenal and everything is very affordable. Would recommend Penang if you are ever in Southeast Asia,” they wrote.

3. Japan

A user wrote, “Yes, Japan can be crowded, BUT if you're willing to get out of Tokyo and Kyoto (or explore out-of-the-way neighbourhoods in those cities), it's not bad at all.”

The user added, “I went during Sakura, and Tokyo and Kyoto were overrun with tourists. Then I got out the app that shows where the blossoms were at their peak and jumped on a train for Hirosaki and then Hakodate. What a difference! Calm and tranquil, virtually no tourists, and indescribably beautiful. One of the great things about Japan is that it's safe no matter where you go. There are many business hotels which have small rooms, but with private bathrooms and public sento and laundry machines, that can be had for under $100US per night. With the yen so weak against the dollar right now, it's a great time to visit Japan.”

4. New Zealand

“Fairly cheap flight from the west coast, and the exchange rate between the USD and NZD is about as good as it's ever been,” the user added.

5. Balkan countries

A user suggested checking out the Balkan countries, and after that, visiting Belgrade, Serbia, and Sarajevo in Bosnia through April. Costs are about half or even less of US prices.

6. Peru

Someone wrote: “The food is amazing and the US dollar goes a long way. It is safe and clean. Machu Picchu is very crowded and expensive, but there are a lot of other hikes that are amazing.”

7. Serbia, Romania, and Georgia

“Serbia, Romania, and Georgia are great for local culture and nature, totally underrated. They’re also budget-friendly but offer a lot of authentic experiences. If you're into nature, Chile’s landscapes are wild, and the locals are super friendly,” a Reddit user wrote.

8. Get out of popular places

Instead of hitting the popular destinations, a Reddit user suggested travelling to the ‘non-Bali Indonesia and non-Phuket Thailand.’ They also suggested visiting Japan and Sri Lanka.

9. Philippines

A user suggested the Philippines as an affordable travel destination. “Currently here for the past 2 weeks. Most people speak English, the dollar goes really far, and the food is really delicious. Using Grab in Cebu was really easy and very affordable. The rideshare from Mactan to our hotel in Mandaue City was around 400php. It's around 58php to the $ right now,” they wrote.

10. Vietnam

Someone suggested Vietnam as a budget-friendly vacation spot. They wrote, “Your dollar goes 5-20x further depending on what you’re buying. Ho Chi Minh City (aka Saigon) to start: an easy major airport, a big city, and super cheap transit. Then, assuming you’re loving it, explore the other towns or cities as you like. If you like riding a scooter and you like a warm, jungle-type climate, you’ll have a blast in the country. Everyone is super nice and honest.”

So, where are you planning your next trip?