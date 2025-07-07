Travel vlogger shows India’s most luxurious train with fancy bar, spa, 5-star restaurant; tickets cost up to 4 lakh

Travel content creator Tanya Khanijow recently explored one of India's most luxurious trains, the Golden Chariot. In her July 6 Instagram post, Tanya shared a tour of the train, which offers an extraordinary experience complete with an in-built bar, five-star restaurants, and deluxe rooms. (Also read: Couple travels over 60 countries in 3 years for $39k; share tips on small budget travelling: ‘Hostels are your normal’ ) Tanya Khanijow explores the Golden Chariot, a luxurious train featuring two restaurants, a stylish bar, a gym, and a spa. (Instagram/@tanyakhanijow)

Inside India's most luxurious train

In her video, Tanya says, "I can't believe this train has restaurants, five-star catering, a bar, and a room that looks like a hotel. This is one of the most luxurious trains in India." As she enters the room, she points out, “The room has luxurious interiors and an attached bathroom with a jet spray, a push-down flush, and not just one but two overhead showers, along with a handheld one.”

Tanya shares that the train has two separate restaurants for lunch and dinner, each adorned with wooden flooring, elegant furniture, fancy cutlery, and large windows offering scenic views of the journey. Talking about the food, she adds, "It's next-level amazing."

She also reveals that there's a stylish bar on board serving "mind-blowing cocktails," as well as a gym and a spa. The Golden Chariot has a total of 44 rooms and can accommodate up to 88 guests. Wrapping up the tour, Tanya says, "You can board this train for an immersive tour across South India on a specific itinerary."

How much the ticket costs

According to the official IRCTC website, ticket prices for the Golden Chariot start at ₹1.99 lakh and can go up to ₹3.98 lakh, depending on the size and category of the room. The price varies based on the level of luxury and amenities offered, ensuring a range of options for travellers seeking an opulent rail experience.