Travelling tips: Check out these tricks for a seamless business travel

Business trips can be enjoyed too, if one understands the art of balancing business and leisure. Frequent business travellers often find business travel inconvenient, even uncomfortable but experienced travellers know that they can have a much better experience when they follow certain rules that guarantee to make business trips easier, more comfortable, safer and more enjoyable.

Now-a-days, business travellers can also enjoy ultra-luxurious hospitality services at airports, making the travel experience more comfortable and relaxing. To start with, let us understand small hacks that can help to make a business travel seamless.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vikas Sharma, CEO of Encalm Hospitality Pvt Ltd, suggested the following tips and tricks for a seamless business travel:

1. Pack light

Business trips are mostly less than one week long. Thus, always remember to pack a luggage that can be accommodated in the hand baggage. This will save all the time of getting the check-in baggage at arrival. On any business trip, the following essentials should suffice your purpose:

· Any pertinent travel documents (boarding pass, passport, etc.)

· Credit cards (business and personal)

· Your phone and a charger

· A laptop or tablet, as well as an adapter if you’re going on an international trip

· A limited wardrobe, including travel outfits, a pair of sneakers, and your business clothes

· Everything you need for your meeting or convention

2. Optimise your airport experience

People on business trips can enjoy a seamless airport experience by taking airport meet-n-greet services that take care of all the airport formalities. With trained professionals greeting the guests at the entrance to taking them through all the procedures until they board the flight, these services are there to serve the travellers at each step. This airport meet-n-greet service helps in saving a lot of time which ultimately aids in maintaining the tight schedules that this business trips demand out of an individual.

3. Explore lounges at airports

Make use of airport lounges since they can make business travel much more pleasant as business travellers always need a calm place at the airport to rest and relax or complete their work without any interruptions. Today, most airports have a dedicated lounge specifically designed for business travellers. The concept of the lounge is to provide comfort and wellness to the travellers at airports thus, they have curated services like a spa area, a shower room and sleeping pods, keeping in mind the overall well-being of the traveller at these lounges. You will never miss a meeting or will never lose a deal as the lounges also host a business center. Lastly, if you just want to relax and unwind during the layovers, you can now enjoy a bar and a dedicated cigar room as well in the lounges.