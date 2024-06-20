The 8th edition of the Rongali festival in Assam will be held from June 21 to 23 at Khanapara Ground in Guwahati. Girls from the Garo tribe perform a traditional Wangala dance during the Rongali Bihu festival, organised by All Assam Students Union in Guwahati, capital of the north eastern state of Assam, India. Travelling to Assam? Visit Guwahati as it gears up to host 8th Edition of Rongali festival (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

According to the organizers, Rongali is a platform aimed at showcasing Assam as an ideal destination for investments, tourism and business and to promote harmony in the state. A large exhibition of products from Assam will be major attraction.

Rongali will showcase a large canvas of tribes and communities of Assam showcasing their way of life, and culture. Rongali is a platform of creativity, large exhibition of Art, North East India's popular musical festival, Rongali Fashion Weekend.

Organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta said, "Rongali will be held from June 21-23. Rongali started in 2015. It has become the biggest organised festival of Assam. Everywhere we showcase Assam's communities, tribes. It is a platform of creativity. It is a platform for entrepreneurship. Over the years Rongali has created most of the designers. Young musicians have got a platform in Rongali. Rongali has helped in creating tourism in Assam. This time we are bringing the communities in Assam. In entrepreneurship, locals will present a large exhibition of products of Assam. You get a feel of Assam in Rongali."

Rongali Music Awards will felicitate some outstanding musical talents of Assam, Rongali Entrepreneurship Award is initiated to encourage the entrepreneurship culture of Assam.

Mahanta further said, “Rongali brings North-East India's biggest musical festival where top musicians perform with Assamese singers. It is the biggest fashion platform for the North-East. 16 designers will showcase the handloom design of Assam. 300 people will display their artworks. Tourists will get a feel of our culture, food and history. 1 lakh people will come to visit Rongali. Earlier Assam was famous for insurgency. New Assam is famous for entrepreneurship and start-up.”