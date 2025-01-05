Travelling to London? TikToker reveals top safety tips to keep you safe from pickpockets and scams

By

Popular TikToker Victoria's Way reveals smart safety tips from locals, helping you steer clear of pickpockets and scams for a worry-free London adventure.

1. Keep your bag and valuables in front of you, under the jacket.

2. Avoid crowds: Pickpockets often operate in busy areas such as popular tourist spots, the undergrounds and markets.

3. Never participate in games like "find the ball" - they are scams, and you are guaranteed to lose.

4. Be careful at crossings. Always look right first, as traffic moves on the left.

5. Don't enter the red phone booths. They're dirty and often used by scammers.

6. Place newspapers on bus seats for hygiene to avoid sitting on dirty surfaces.

8. Don't use charging ports on public transport; instead, use your own charger.

9. Be careful of cyclists and motorcyclists coming up, as they might snatch your belongings while riding by.