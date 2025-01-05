Travelling to London? TikToker reveals top safety tips to keep you safe from pickpockets and scams
Jan 05, 2025 06:52 PM IST
Popular TikToker Victoria's Way reveals smart safety tips from locals, helping you steer clear of pickpockets and scams for a worry-free London adventure.
Planning a trip to
London? You might want to stay extra vigilant as street scams and pickpocketing incidents are on the rise. Street theft isn't just a petty crime, it can wreck your trip and drain your finances. In fact, a recent study by licensing firm Get Licensed, based on data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS), reveals that the top 10 pickpocketing hotspots in the UK are all located in London. (Also read: Woman travels in Vietnam for a week on ₹30K budget, shares her 'very affordable' accommodation and travel tips ) A TikToker shares smart safety tips from locals to help you avoid pickpockets and scams in London.(Instagram/@victorias.way_)
TikToker shares tips to stay safe in London
Victoria's Way, a popular TikToker, often shares travel and
safety tips with her followers. She recently posted a video highlighting her top London safety tips straight from the locals. Captioning her post, she wrote, "London 🇬🇧 is one of my favorite cities, but even here, you need to stay alert. I'm sharing some tips that the locals taught me to stay safe and enjoy the city." Let's take a look at her tips.
1. Keep your bag and valuables in front of you, under the jacket.
2. Avoid crowds: Pickpockets often operate in busy areas such as popular
tourist spots, the undergrounds and markets.
3. Never participate in games like "find the ball" - they are scams, and you are guaranteed to lose.
4. Be careful at crossings. Always look right first, as traffic moves on the left.
5. Don't enter the red phone booths. They're dirty and often used by scammers.
7. Use newspapers on bus seats or benches while waiting to keep away from dirty surfaces.
8. Don't use charging ports on public transport; instead, use your own charger.
9. Be careful of cyclists and motorcyclists coming up, as they might snatch your belongings while riding by.