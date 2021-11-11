Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Tripura CM urges direct flights between India's Agartala, Bangladesh's Dhaka
travel

Tripura CM urges direct flights between India's Agartala, Bangladesh's Dhaka

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb urges Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to introduce direct international flights between Agartala to Bangladesh's Chittagong and Agartala to Dhaka and also boost helicopter tourism in the state
Tripura CM urges direct flights between India's Agartala, Bangladesh's Dhaka (Twitter/@BjpBiplab)
Updated on Nov 11, 2021 12:51 PM IST
ANI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Agartala (tripura) [india]

Laying emphasis on the importance of connectivity between India and Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start direct flights between Tripura and Bangladesh.

Deb mentioned two specific locations-- Chittagong and Dhaka-- to be connected with MBB Airport in Agartala.

"Had a detailed deliberation on following topics with Union Minister of Civil Aviation @JM_Scindia Ji via video conferencing - 1. Vat reduction on domestic flights 2. Introducing direct International flights between Agartala to Chittagong and Agartala to Dhaka 3. Boosting helicopter tourism in the state 4. Building a boundary wall around the property of airport authority at Kamalpur, Kailashahar and khowai 5. Building a runway in Kailashahar," the Tripura CM tweeted after the virtual meeting.

"He assured full support from the Civil Aviation Ministry for the proposed projects," his tweet added. 

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura flights india agartala bangladesh dhaka biplab kumar deb civil aviation jyotiraditya scindia international flights chittagong
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Philippines' travel bubble with South Korea to revive its pandemic-hit tourism

6

Huma Qureshi in metallic green Kaftan will leave you mesmerised

Reviving travel and tourism in the post pandemic era

When in the mountains, do like Rasika Dugal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP