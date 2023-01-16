Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Turkey countryside: Uncovering the hidden gems of the land of wonders

Turkey countryside: Uncovering the hidden gems of the land of wonders

travel
Updated on Jan 16, 2023 05:29 PM IST

While the cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are often the focus of most trips, the countryside of Turkey is also worth exploring. From the rugged mountains of the Black Sea region to the lush forests of the Mediterranean, here's what the Turkish countryside offers to travel enthusiasts

Turkey countryside: Uncovering the hidden gems of the land of wonders (HARUN BENLİ)
Turkey countryside: Uncovering the hidden gems of the land of wonders (HARUN BENLİ)
ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Turkey is a land of wonders, with its ancient cities, stunning landscapes and unique culture. It's no surprise that it has become a popular destination for travellers looking to explore its many hidden gems but while the cities of Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir are often the focus of most trips, the countryside of Turkey is also worth exploring.

From the rugged mountains of the Black Sea region to the lush forests of the Mediterranean, there's something for everyone in the Turkish countryside.

The Black Sea region is home to some of the most stunning scenery in the country. The dramatic mountains, lush forests, and pristine lakes make it a popular destination for hikers and nature lovers. The area is also known for its traditional villages, where locals still practice age-old customs and crafts. Visitors can explore the villages and experience the local culture firsthand.

The Mediterranean region is known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant cities. It's also home to some of the best wineries in the country. Visitors can explore the vineyards and sample some of the region's finest wines. The Mediterranean is also known for its lush forests and picturesque villages, making it a great place to explore on foot.

The Aegean region is known for its stunning coastline, which is dotted with ancient ruins, secluded beaches and picturesque villages. The area is also home to some of the country's most famous archaeological sites, such as the ancient city of Ephesus. Visitors can explore the ruins and learn more about the region's rich history.

The Central Anatolian region is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the country. The area is known for its rolling hills, lush forests, and traditional villages. Visitors can explore the area on foot or by horseback, taking in the stunning views of the countryside.

The Eastern Anatolian region is known for its rugged mountains and stunning valleys. The area is also home to some of the country's most spectacular wildlife, including the endangered Anatolian leopard. Visitors can explore the area on foot or by horseback, taking in the breathtaking views of the countryside.

The Turkish countryside with its stunning landscapes, traditional villages and unique culture is a great place to explore and uncover the hidden gems of the country. Whether you're looking for adventure, relaxation or a taste of the local culture, the Turkish countryside has something for everyone. So, if you're looking for a unique and unforgettable experience, be sure to explore the countryside of Turkey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey village travel destination travel travel ban tourist destination tourist attraction tourist traveller tour tourism + 9 more
turkey village travel destination travel travel ban tourist destination tourist attraction tourist traveller tour tourism + 8 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out