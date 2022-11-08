Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Nov 08, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Turkey's international tourist footfall may reach pre-pandemic level by 2022 end
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Mumbai

Turkey, which hosted 1,55,000 Indian visitors from January till September this year, expects the overall international tourist footfall to reach the 2019 level by the end of this year, Turkey Tourism said on Monday.

Over 2,30,000 Indian tourists visited Turkey in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic that resulted in restrictions on movement, Turkey Tourism said in a statement.

Globally, more than 4 crore international travellers visited Turkey between January and September this year compared to 5.2 crore during the same period in 2019, which had generated USD 34.5 billion tourism revenue.

Turkey is prepared to top the previous records, as it anticipates hosting over 5 crore foreign tourists, including 2,40,000 Indian travellers, by the end of this year, to reach the pre-pandemic numbers of 2019.

With the wedding season in full swing in India, Turkey expects the destination wedding and honeymoon segment to be robust.

This will help the country further generate USD 44 billion in tourism revenue, Turkey Tourism said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
