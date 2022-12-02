Unique places to visit during winter holidays

Winter brings along many joys from getting sunkissed to enjoying the warmth of a fireplace and many people plan a vacation around this time for a winter getaway with friends, family or alone. The only drawback during the holiday season is that the best places get the most crowded, leaving people wandering amongst costlier hotels and generalized experiences where even after spending money, they don't get their desired getaway experience.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Sanjay Wadhawan, CEO and Founder of Earthaa Escapes, suggested, “In these times we suggest that people go to someplace that will give them peaceful and curated services along with value for the money spent without having to crib over a poor experience. People desire to take back memories from a trip, that's the reason why it's important to enhance the experience. Many offbeat places are at bay from the generalized itinerary. Some of these places are - Manali, Satkhol (Mukteshwar), Naukuchiatal and Kanatal. These places are away from the hustle and bustle, offering some decent lodging options.”

Luring travel enthusiasts towards Mahabaleshwar in the Indian state of Maharashtra, Siddharth Sathe, Hotel Manager at Courtyard by Marriott Mahabaleshwar, gushed, “Winter, a beautiful time of the year is upon us and Mahabaleshwar has some great plans for the festive season. Feel the magic in the winter breeze at Mahabaleshwar, a quaint town nestled amidst the Sahyadri hills, perched at a height of around 1353 meters above sea level. It is an ideal winter destination with incredibly scenic natural setting and amazing winter views, beautifully landscaped gardens and the perfect views of the setting sun captured behind the valleys. The nip in the air means that it’s time to begin planning for a vacation with your loved one so, witness the true winter glory as you plan a peaceful and quiet winter break surrounded by lush green valleys that offers many scenic trails for trekking.”

He suggetsed, “One can also partake in plucking of fresh strawberries from nearby farms at the strawberry capital of India, relish a hot pizza straight out of in-house wood-fire pizza oven or relax with a warm cup of your favourite hot drink in the comfort of your rooms. Rejuvenate and refresh your senses with a thoughtfully planned getaway with warm hospitality, a selection of food and beverage offerings, daily complimentary Hi-Tea for the perfect mesmerizing winters in the valley.”