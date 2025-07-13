Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Up to 80% off on premium trolley bags for travel; Shop on Amazon Prime Day Sale

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 07:00 PM IST

Upgrade your travel gear! Get up to 80% off or more on premium trolley bags from American Tourister, Safari, Skybags & more. Shop now on Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

American Tourister Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, 79 CM Large Hard PP Check-in Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Blue Frog View Details checkDetails

₹3,679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

American Tourister Liftoff+ with TSA Lock & 8 Wheel, 79 CM Large Hard PP Check-in Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel/Travel Bag with Double Wheel for Women & Men - Seafoam Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EUME Trunk Check in Trolley Bags for Travel Medium Size | 66cm to 74cm Expandable Trolley Bag | Polycarbonate 8 Silentrun Spinner Wheels Suitcase | Premium Trolley Bags for Travel (Pine Green) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Thorium Neo 8 Wheels 66 Cm Medium Check-in Trolley Bag Hard Case Polycarbonate 360 Degree Wheeling System Luggage, Trolley Bags for Travel, Suitcase for Travel, Graphite Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skybags Stroke Cabin Abs Hardshell Luggage (55 Cm) | Printed Luggage 4 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag with 8 Wheels and in-Built Combination Lock | Unisex, Blue and White, Small View Details checkDetails

₹1,780

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Pentagon Cabin Luggage (Dark Grey, 55 CM) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aristocrat Polypropylene Airpro Cabin 55 Cm(Small) 8 Spinner Wheels Trolley Bags For Travel Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag With Combination Lock & Robust Trolley With 7 Years Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Ready to upgrade your travel gear? This Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, shop top-rated trolley bags from iconic brands like American Tourister, Safari, Skybags, Aristocrat, and EUME — all at up to 80% off. From week-long getaways to quick business trips, these suitcases are built to match your pace, style, and packing demands.

Up to 80% off on premium trolley bags for travel; Shop on Amazon Prime Day Sale
Up to 80% off on premium trolley bags for travel; Shop on Amazon Prime Day Sale

With sleek hard-shell exteriors, smooth gliding spinner wheels, combination locks, and vibrant colourways, this selection brings together the perfect mix of design and durability.

 

Top premium trolley bags at up to 80% off:

1.

American Tourister Ivy 2.0 (Blue Frog, 79 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

Make your journeys stylish and secure with this vibrant check-in suitcase. The 8-wheel system ensures easy maneuvering, while the combination lock keeps your belongings safe. Its tough polypropylene build resists rough handling, making it a perfect travel partner for long hauls.

Why buy:

  • 8 smooth double wheels
  • Large check-in capacity
  • Durable hard PP shell
  • Eye-catching Blue Frog colour
     

2.

American Tourister Liftoff+ (Seafoam Blue, 79 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

This 8-wheel beauty with a TSA-approved lock blends global travel security with great looks. If you’re heading overseas or taking a domestic break, its Seafoam Blue shade will stand out on any baggage belt.

Why buy:

  • TSA Lock + double wheels
  • Spacious interior for extended trips
  • Hard-shell protection
  • Smooth gliding for airport sprints
     

3.

EUME Expandable Polycarbonate Trolley Bag (Pine Green)

Loading Suggestions...


Sleek, expandable, and incredibly smooth—this medium-size check-in suitcase is crafted from high-quality polycarbonate and comes with 8 SilentRun spinner wheels. Ideal for those who pack heavy but want lightweight mobility.

Why buy:

  • Expandable design for extra space
  • 66–74 cm size range
  • Premium polycarbonate finish
  • 360-degree SilentRun wheels
     

4.

Safari Thorium Neo (Graphite Blue, 66 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

 This rugged medium-sized polycarbonate bag is a true workhorse. It’s built to take knocks and still glide like a dream with its 8-wheel 360-degree movement system.

Why buy:

  • Hard case, medium check-in
  • Shock-resistant polycarbonate
  • Secure zipper and internal straps

5.

Skybags Stroke Cabin Trolley (Blue & White, 55 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

 Make a bold statement at the airport with Skybags’ printed cabin luggage. Lightweight yet durable, it's the perfect cabin-size option with a playful design that doesn’t compromise function.

Why buy:

  • 8 inline wheels
  • Built-in combination lock
  • ABS hard shell
  • Ideal cabin-size luggage
     

6.

Safari Pentagon Cabin Luggage (Dark Grey, 55 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

Small in size, big on strength. This PP hard-side suitcase is light, reliable, and crafted for quick getaways and cabin-only trips. The 4 spinner wheels add a breezy glide even in tight aisles.

Why buy:

  • Sturdy trolley handle 
  • Scratch-resistant body
  • Ideal size

7.

Aristocrat Airpro Cabin Trolley (Blue, 55 CM)

Loading Suggestions...

Lightweight, stylish, and built to last—with 8 spinner wheels and a smooth hard shell body, this cabin-size luggage comes with 7 years of warranty. A true value-for-money pick.

Why buy:

  • Combination lock
  • Compact yet spacious
  • Blue finish with premium feel
  • Ideal for frequent flyers
     

Similar stories for you:

Top deals on sunglasses, perfume, makeup, and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale; Get up to 80% off

Stay stylish with these handbags at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

 

Min 50% off on premium trolley bags for travel; Shop on Amazon Prime Day Sale: FAQs

  • Are these trolley bags cabin-friendly?

    Yes! The Skybags, Safari Pentagon, and Aristocrat Airpro models are ideal for cabin-size requirements.

  • Do these bags come with a warranty?

    Most premium brands like Safari, Aristocrat, and American Tourister offer warranties ranging from 3 to 7 years.

  • Are they expandable for extra packing?

    Yes, the EUME Pine Green trolley bag offers expandable space, perfect for shopping-filled returns.

  • Do these come with TSA-approved locks?

    Some models like the American Tourister Liftoff+ come with TSA locks. Others offer reliable combination locks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Up to 80% off on premium trolley bags for travel; Shop on Amazon Prime Day Sale
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On