Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get your pair now!

Sneakerheads and comfort seekers, this is your moment. The Amazon Sale 2025 is about to drop, and the deals are next level. Think up to 50% off on men’s sneakers from some of the most coveted brands — Nike, Puma, Skechers, US Polo, Campus, Bacca Bucci, and YOHO. Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025(Pexels)

From performance-driven picks and streetwear staples to sporty lace-ups and versatile slip-ons, the countdown is on to bag style and comfort in one stride. If you're shopping for the gym, airport looks, casual brunches or college fits — this sale has your sneakers sorted.

Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off:

Puma:

Puma sneakers bring an athletic edge with clean silhouettes and race-inspired design. Motorsport collaborations make them ideal for men who live fast — and want to look good doing it.

Loading Suggestions...

Designed with Mercedes-AMG Petronas, these sneakers are built for speed and grip. The low-profile design hugs your feet, while the minimalist aesthetic lets the logo speak volumes.

Wear it with: Racer jackets and slim track pants.

Loading Suggestions...

These chunky-soled kicks fuse Ferrari red-hot energy with RSX cushioning. Perfect for motorsport fans or anyone who wants to stand out in the crowd.

Wear it with: Black jeans and a solid red or white tee.

Loading Suggestions...

Clean lines, low-cut silhouette and rubber outsoles make this perfect for daily drives or weekend meetups. It screams premium while keeping things subtle.

Wear it with: Monochrome looks or all-black outfits.

Skechers:

Skechers delivers what your feet really want: memory foam comfort, breathability, and lightweight support. Great for both active days and casual outings.

Loading Suggestions...

With air-cooled memory foam and lightweight construction, this pair keeps your steps featherlight and fresh all day.

Wear it with: Neutral joggers and a relaxed-fit sweatshirt.

Loading Suggestions...

Built with rugged soles, this one’s made for slightly rougher terrain and extra support. Think light trekking or long workdays.

Wear it with: Techwear or utility trousers.

Loading Suggestions...

Easy slip-on design with stretchy mesh for a snug fit. These are your go-to for lazy days, airports, or early morning walks.

Wear it with: Joggers and an oversized zip-up hoodie.

Campus:

Made for India’s streets and summers, Campus shoes are affordable, durable, and effortlessly trendy — great for college, casualwear and everyday hustle.

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek profile, durable sole, and clean styling — these sneakers are light on your feet and on your wallet.

Wear it with: Denims and a crisp basic tee.

Loading Suggestions...

A classic pair with a bit of chunk, this one balances sporty performance and cool street vibes.

Wear it with: Printed shirts and relaxed-fit denims.

Loading Suggestions...

Looking for bold? The Knick gives you dynamic colourways and a lightweight build. It’s perfect for men who like their sneakers loud.

Wear it with: Solid hoodies and joggers.

US Polo Assn.:

From canvas classics to colourblocked staples, US Polo sneakers work for both weekdays and weekends. They’re easy, versatile and very wearable.

Loading Suggestions...

Neutral tones, comfy soles, and a touch of prep — these sneakers are ideal for workdays and Sunday chill plans.

Wear it with: Polos and chinos or jeans and a linen shirt.

Loading Suggestions...

Breezy and breathable, the canvas sneaker is a summer must-have. Perfect for travel, classes or long walks.

Wear it with: Rolled-up jeans and crewneck tees.

Loading Suggestions...

Sleek, modern and minimal — this pair is ready for both semi-casual office fits and café hangs.

Wear it with: Button-up shirts and jogger trousers.

Bacca Bucci:

For men who want their sneakers to feel substantial, Bacca Bucci offers textured designs, chunky soles and strong grip — ideal for statement lovers.

Loading Suggestions...

This suede number adds texture and a refined edge to your outfit. Luxe looks at value pricing.

Wear it with: Corduroy trousers and plain black tees.

Loading Suggestions...

High on structure and presence, these sneakers are made for guys who love bold, fashion-forward kicks.

Wear it with: Graphic shirts or oversized co-ords.

Nike:

You already know Nike. These sneakers are packed with innovation, cushioning, and clean swoosh appeal. Whether you run, lift, or chill — they just deliver.

Loading Suggestions...

A clean, minimalist design with all the comfort tech you expect from Nike — this one’s an everyday go-to.

Wear it with: Neutral gym fits or streetwear co-ords.

Loading Suggestions...

Breathable mesh, durable soles, and all-day support. These are built for distance — or for stylish everyday wear.

Wear it with: Running shorts, tech tees, or layered hoodies.

YOHO:

Indian-born sneaker brandYOHO brings fashion-forward colourways, cloud-cushioning soles, and versatile slip-ons for the next-gen crowd.

Loading Suggestions...

With a colourful PU upper and dynamic foot support, this pair brings bounce and flair to your daily look.

Wear it with: Track pants, cross-body bags and printed tees.

Loading Suggestions...

Textured, trendy, and easy to wear, these slip-ons are ideal for casual Fridays or café dates.

Wear it with: Cropped jeans and layered streetwear fits.

The Amazon Sale 2025 is your golden chance to grab bestselling men’s sneakers at up to 50% off. If you’re looking for performance, comfort, or that one statement pair — now’s the time to step in.

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Get 50–80% off on stylish kurtis for women; Perfect for festive

Kolhapuri chappals are having a global moment with Prada on board: Top 8 picks

Best 8 skating shoes with LED wheels, adjustable fits and smooth glides

Top sneaker picks for men at up to 50% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: FAQs Will these sneakers be available in all sizes? Most sneakers come in UK 6–11, with size filters on each product page.

Can I pay in instalments or EMI? Yes, select cards and products are eligible for EMI. Also look out for bank offers during the sale.

Are these products 100% original? Absolutely. All listed sneakers are sold by verified sellers with brand authenticity.

Can I return or exchange if the fit isn’t right? Yes, Amazon’s standard return and exchange policy applies during the sale.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.