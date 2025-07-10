Top deals on sunglasses, perfume, makeup, and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale; Get up to 80% off

Amazon Prime Day sale is starting on July 12 and will go on until July 14 and with this, it's the perfect time to upgrade your fashion game. With up to 80% off on fashion accessories like perfumes, sunglasses, makeup, and more, it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe.
The sale is exclusive for the Amazon Prime members and hence, if you want to make the most of this deal, you can join prime at an affordable cost. The two-day sale focuses to give you the best deals, and we have included our top picks of the best deals below for you.
Sunglasses for men at up to 80% off
Grab stylish and durable sunglasses for men at unbelievable discounts this Amazon Prime Day! Protect your eyes in style with trendy designs, perfect for every occasion. Enjoy up to 80% off on premium brands and latest collections.
Stylish and premium, these full-rim pilot sunglasses offer superior UV protection and polarized lenses. Perfect for outdoor adventures, they combine modern design with functionality. Grab them at amazing discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale!
Classic pilot sunglasses with full-rim frame and UV-protected lenses. These versatile shades elevate your style while shielding your eyes from harmful rays. Get them at unbeatable Prime Day prices on Amazon!
Iconic and bold, these Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a unique irregular shape that suits any look. Offering UV protection with timeless appeal, they’re a must-have at exclusive Prime Day discounts.
Sunglasses for women at up to 60% off
Upgrade your summer look with chic sunglasses for women, now available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day. Choose from a variety of fashionable frames, UV-protection lenses, and premium brands to elevate your style without overspending.
Chic and feminine, these IDEE sunglasses offer 100% UV protection in a lightweight, stylish design. Ideal for sunny days, they bring flair to your outfit. Don’t miss the incredible Prime Day deal on Amazon!
Turn heads with these gorgeous cat-eye sunglasses from Voyage. Offering UV protection with a vintage-inspired silhouette, they’re perfect for everyday glamour. Enjoy exciting Prime Day savings when you shop now!
Trendy cat-eye sunglasses that protect your eyes and enhance your style effortlessly. Durable and fashion-forward, these Fastrack shades are a steal during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale—grab yours today!
Luxury perfumes for men at up to 45% off
Smell irresistible with luxury perfumes for men at exclusive Prime Day discounts! Get up to 45% off on iconic fragrances, from fresh and sporty to deep and woody notes, designed to leave a lasting impression wherever you go.
Intense and refined, this woody-spicy fragrance exudes confidence and charm. Ideal for evening wear, grab this luxurious scent at irresistible Prime Day prices on Amazon.
Luxury perfumes for women at up to 50% off
Indulge in enchanting scents with luxury perfumes for women, now at up to 50% off for Prime Day. Discover your signature fragrance from top brands offering floral, fruity, or exotic blends that complement your charm and confidence perfectly.
Energetic and youthful, this fresh fragrance reflects the spirit of today’s confident woman. Perfect for everyday wear, grab this charming scent at fabulous Prime Day deals!
Lipsticks at up to 50% off
Add a pop of colour to your day with stunning lipsticks at up to 50% off this Prime Day. From matte to glossy finishes, find long-lasting, vibrant shades from premium brands to keep your smile looking fabulous and fresh.
Fun, compact, and vibrant lipstick designed by Masaba Gupta. Easy to carry and perfect for on-the-go touch-ups—shop it at amazing Prime Day deals on Amazon!
Eyeshadow palettes at up to 40% off
Create mesmerizing eye looks with top-quality eyeshadow palettes at up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Day. Explore versatile shades and textures — from subtle neutrals to bold hues — perfect for day-to-night glam without breaking the bank.
Glamorous palette with bold, intense colors to create dramatic eye looks. High-pigment and long-wear formula—don’t miss the exclusive Prime Day offer!
Makeup tools at up to 35% off
Perfect your makeup game with professional-grade makeup tools, now up to 35% off this Prime Day. Shop brushes, sponges, and more from trusted brands, designed to help you achieve flawless application and enhance your beauty routine effortlessly.
FAQ for Amazon Prime Day Sale on makeup, perfume, sunglasses
When is Prime Day starting?
Amazon Prime Day is starting on July 12 and will go on until July 14, 2025.
What is the deal on fashion accessories?
During the sale, you can get up to 80% off on makeup, perfume, and sunglasses
Who can shop?
Amazon Prime Day Sale is exclusive to Prime members only. But you can sign up for a 30‑day trial to participate .
What is the sale on?
The Amazon Prime Day Sale is on all sorts of categories from electronics to fashion.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.