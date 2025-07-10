Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Top deals on sunglasses, perfume, makeup, and more on Amazon Prime Day Sale; Get up to 80% off

Shweta Pandey
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 10:00 AM IST

Amazon Prime Day Sale in beginning on July 12 and is the perfect time to get up to 80% off on fashion accessories.

John Jacobs | Gunmetal - Green | Full Rim Pilot Stylish & Premium Polarized Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Extra Wide | JJ S15863 View Details checkDetails

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart|Sunglasses For Men| Full Rim Aviator Branded Latest And Stylish Sunglasses|Polarized And 100% Uv Protected|Men & Women|Medium|Vc 5158/P, Gold View Details checkDetails

Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Green Lens Irregular Sunglasses - 0RB3759I004/9A57 View Details checkDetails

IDEE Women 100% Uv Protected Sunglasses | Size- Large | Shape- Hexagon | Model- Ids2927C2Sg, Gold View Details checkDetails

Voyage Uv Protected Cateye Sunglasses For Women (Brown Lens|Pink Frame|5852Mg2858) View Details checkDetails

Fastrack Brown CatEye 100% UV protected Sunglasses for Women View Details checkDetails

Police To Be The King Eau De Toilette, View Details checkDetails

Calvin Klein CK Be Eau de Toilette 50ML View Details checkDetails

HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml View Details checkDetails

Guess Seductive Woman Floriental Woody Eau De Toilette - 75 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

Davidoff Cool Water Woman Eau de Toilette 100ml View Details checkDetails

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Now Eau de Toilette 30ml View Details checkDetails

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm View Details checkDetails

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid High-Glossy Lipstick View Details checkDetails

LoveChild Masaba Full Pocket Lipstick, Mauve Lipsticks For Women With Long Lasting Formula Upto 6Hrs, Hydrating & Nourishing, Matte Finish, Crack-A-Cookie, 4g View Details checkDetails

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1) View Details checkDetails

e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-Pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g View Details checkDetails

BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye shadows Blush Makeup Brushes with black case View Details checkDetails

Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit, pedicure tools for feet, View Details checkDetails

Milagro Beauty Satin Beauty Blender Sponge, Latex-Free Makeup Sponge For Liquid/Cream/Powder Foundation | With Egg Case| Easy To Clean | Reusable | Tear Drop Shape View Details checkDetails

Amazon Prime Day sale is starting on July 12 and will go on until July 14 and with this, it's the perfect time to upgrade your fashion game. With up to 80% off on fashion accessories like perfumes, sunglasses, makeup, and more, it's the perfect time to revamp your wardrobe.

Top deals on perfume, makeup, and sunglasses(Pexels)

The sale is exclusive for the Amazon Prime members and hence, if you want to make the most of this deal, you can join prime at an affordable cost. The two-day sale focuses to give you the best deals, and we have included our top picks of the best deals below for you.

 

Sunglasses for men at up to 80% off

Grab stylish and durable sunglasses for men at unbelievable discounts this Amazon Prime Day! Protect your eyes in style with trendy designs, perfect for every occasion. Enjoy up to 80% off on premium brands and latest collections.

1.

John Jacobs | Gunmetal - Green | Full Rim Pilot Stylish & Premium Polarized Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Extra Wide | JJ S15863
Stylish and premium, these full-rim pilot sunglasses offer superior UV protection and polarized lenses. Perfect for outdoor adventures, they combine modern design with functionality. Grab them at amazing discounts during the Amazon Prime Day Sale!

2.

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart|Sunglasses For Men| Full Rim Aviator Branded Latest And Stylish Sunglasses|Polarized And 100% Uv Protected|Men & Women|Medium|Vc 5158/P, Gold
Classic pilot sunglasses with full-rim frame and UV-protected lenses. These versatile shades elevate your style while shielding your eyes from harmful rays. Get them at unbeatable Prime Day prices on Amazon!

3.

Ray-Ban Unisex Polarized Green Lens Irregular Sunglasses - 0RB3759I004/9A57
Iconic and bold, these Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a unique irregular shape that suits any look. Offering UV protection with timeless appeal, they’re a must-have at exclusive Prime Day discounts.

Sunglasses for women at up to 60% off

Upgrade your summer look with chic sunglasses for women, now available at up to 60% off during Amazon Prime Day. Choose from a variety of fashionable frames, UV-protection lenses, and premium brands to elevate your style without overspending.

4.

IDEE Women 100% Uv Protected Sunglasses | Size- Large | Shape- Hexagon | Model- Ids2927C2Sg, Gold
Chic and feminine, these IDEE sunglasses offer 100% UV protection in a lightweight, stylish design. Ideal for sunny days, they bring flair to your outfit. Don’t miss the incredible Prime Day deal on Amazon!

5.

Voyage Uv Protected Cateye Sunglasses For Women (Brown Lens|Pink Frame|5852Mg2858)
Turn heads with these gorgeous cat-eye sunglasses from Voyage. Offering UV protection with a vintage-inspired silhouette, they’re perfect for everyday glamour. Enjoy exciting Prime Day savings when you shop now!

6.

Fastrack Brown CatEye 100% UV protected Sunglasses for Women
Trendy cat-eye sunglasses that protect your eyes and enhance your style effortlessly. Durable and fashion-forward, these Fastrack shades are a steal during Amazon’s Prime Day Sale—grab yours today!

Luxury perfumes for men at up to 45% off

Smell irresistible with luxury perfumes for men at exclusive Prime Day discounts! Get up to 45% off on iconic fragrances, from fresh and sporty to deep and woody notes, designed to leave a lasting impression wherever you go.

7.

Police To Be The King Eau De Toilette,
A bold, masculine fragrance with woody and spicy notes, perfect for modern kings. This edgy scent comes at a royal discount during Amazon’s Prime Day—don’t miss it!

8.

Calvin Klein CK Be Eau de Toilette 50ML
A timeless, unisex fragrance with fresh, clean notes that embody individuality. Subtle yet captivating, it’s perfect for everyday wear and now available at amazing Prime Day deals.

9.

HUGO BOSS Amber Wood Bottled Liquid Parfum For Men 100 Ml
Intense and refined, this woody-spicy fragrance exudes confidence and charm. Ideal for evening wear, grab this luxurious scent at irresistible Prime Day prices on Amazon.

Luxury perfumes for women at up to 50% off

Indulge in enchanting scents with luxury perfumes for women, now at up to 50% off for Prime Day. Discover your signature fragrance from top brands offering floral, fruity, or exotic blends that complement your charm and confidence perfectly.

10.

Guess Seductive Woman Floriental Woody Eau De Toilette - 75 Ml (For Women)
A captivating blend of floral and woody notes for the confident woman. Sensual yet playful, it’s perfect for special occasions—at an exclusive Prime Day discount!

11.

Davidoff Cool Water Woman Eau de Toilette 100ml
Refreshing and feminine, this floral fragrance evokes ocean vibes with delicate notes. A timeless choice for women, now at a splash-worthy price during Prime Day on Amazon.

12.

Tommy Hilfiger Girl Now Eau de Toilette 30ml
Energetic and youthful, this fresh fragrance reflects the spirit of today’s confident woman. Perfect for everyday wear, grab this charming scent at fabulous Prime Day deals!

Lipsticks at up to 50% off

Add a pop of colour to your day with stunning lipsticks at up to 50% off this Prime Day. From matte to glossy finishes, find long-lasting, vibrant shades from premium brands to keep your smile looking fabulous and fresh.

13.

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 540 Nu Unstoppable, 4.5 gm
Luxurious satin-finish lipstick with rich colour and nourishing formula. Perfect for any occasion, it glides smoothly and hydrates lips. Get yours at irresistible Prime Day prices on Amazon!

14.

Maybelline New York Superstay Vinyl Ink Liquid High-Glossy Lipstick
Long-lasting, high-shine liquid lipstick that stays vibrant for hours. Smudge-proof and bold, it’s a must-have for your makeup kit—available now at special Prime Day discounts!

15.

LoveChild Masaba Full Pocket Lipstick, Mauve Lipsticks For Women With Long Lasting Formula Upto 6Hrs, Hydrating & Nourishing, Matte Finish, Crack-A-Cookie, 4g
Fun, compact, and vibrant lipstick designed by Masaba Gupta. Easy to carry and perfect for on-the-go touch-ups—shop it at amazing Prime Day deals on Amazon!

Eyeshadow palettes at up to 40% off

Create mesmerizing eye looks with top-quality eyeshadow palettes at up to 40% off during Amazon Prime Day. Explore versatile shades and textures — from subtle neutrals to bold hues — perfect for day-to-night glam without breaking the bank.

16.

Hilary Rhoda Perfection Eyeshadow Palette | Highly Pigmented Eyeshadow Palette | Matte & Shimmer Finish | Long Lasting Eyeshadow for Women | Blendable Eyeshadow | 20.8g | 16 Shades (Shade 1)
A versatile eyeshadow palette with a range of highly pigmented shades for all occasions. Achieve endless looks with this budget-friendly option—now at even better Prime Day prices.

17.

e.l.f. Perfect 10 Eyeshadow Palette, Ten Ultra-Pigmented Shimmer & Matte Shades, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Keep It Ethereal, Multicolour
This affordable, everyday palette features 10 flattering shades for effortless day-to-night looks. Lightweight and easy to blend, it’s a Prime Day steal on Amazon!

18.

Lakmé Absolute Spotlight Eye Shadow Palette, Berry Martini, 12 g
Glamorous palette with bold, intense colors to create dramatic eye looks. High-pigment and long-wear formula—don’t miss the exclusive Prime Day offer!

Makeup tools at up to 35% off

Perfect your makeup game with professional-grade makeup tools, now up to 35% off this Prime Day. Shop brushes, sponges, and more from trusted brands, designed to help you achieve flawless application and enhance your beauty routine effortlessly.

19.

BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs Premium Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers Eye shadows Blush Makeup Brushes with black case
Complete makeup brush set with soft, durable bristles for flawless application. Ideal for beginners and pros alike, now at an unbeatable Prime Day price on Amazon!

20.

Beauté Secrets Manicure Kit, pedicure tools for feet,
Everything you need for salon-like nails at home. This compact kit includes all the essentials, perfect for grooming, and even better at Prime Day discounts.

21.

Milagro Beauty Satin Beauty Blender Sponge, Latex-Free Makeup Sponge For Liquid/Cream/Powder Foundation | With Egg Case| Easy To Clean | Reusable | Tear Drop Shape
Achieve seamless, airbrushed makeup with this soft and durable sponge. Perfect for foundation and concealer, available at special Prime Day savings on Amazon!

 

FAQ for Amazon Prime Day Sale on makeup, perfume, sunglasses

  • When is Prime Day starting?

    Amazon Prime Day is starting on July 12 and will go on until July 14, 2025.

  • What is the deal on fashion accessories?

    During the sale, you can get up to 80% off on makeup, perfume, and sunglasses

  • Who can shop?

    Amazon Prime Day Sale is exclusive to Prime members only. But you can sign up for a 30‑day trial to participate .

  • What is the sale on?

    The Amazon Prime Day Sale is on all sorts of categories from electronics to fashion.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

 

