Home / Lifestyle / Travel / US economy may boost as international travel restrictions lift in November
US economy may boost as international travel restrictions lift in November(Representative Image)
US economy may boost as international travel restrictions lift in November(Representative Image)
travel

US economy may boost as international travel restrictions lift in November

Lifting of the international travel restrictions in early November is expected to boost the US economy, especially for tourist destinations like New York and for business travel
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Washington
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 08:36 AM IST

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the decision by the Biden administration to lift international travel restrictions in early November will be a boost to the US economy, especially for tourist destinations like New York and for business travel.

Raimondo said the decision announced Monday to allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to fly to the United States "is huge. I think it will really be a boost to our economy, it will certainly be a boost to travel, tourism, hospitality." To address Covid-19 concerns, the US has barred most foreign nationals from coming to the United States who have recently been in 33 countries including China, South Africa, Brazil, India and much of Europe. 

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york city new york usa business travel + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.