US economy may boost as international travel restrictions lift in November

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday that the decision by the Biden administration to lift international travel restrictions in early November will be a boost to the US economy, especially for tourist destinations like New York and for business travel.

Raimondo said the decision announced Monday to allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to fly to the United States "is huge. I think it will really be a boost to our economy, it will certainly be a boost to travel, tourism, hospitality." To address Covid-19 concerns, the US has barred most foreign nationals from coming to the United States who have recently been in 33 countries including China, South Africa, Brazil, India and much of Europe.

