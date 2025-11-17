Want a scuba gear upgrade? 8 Amazon must-haves recommended by diving experts

I’m on a mission after my first two basic scuba diving sessions! I want to understand the nuances of the sport, improve my swimming every summer, and complete a seven-day course before I turn forty. While I’m moving slowly in terms of skill and rapidly in terms of age, I wanted to know what a serious diver truly needs before taking the plunge. Renting gear and borrowing dive suits can work for beginners, but I prefer having my own equipment that fits well and feels reliable. Essential scuba gear, including masks, fins, dive computers, and protective clothing, helps divers enjoy safe, comfortable, and memorable underwater experiences.(AI generated)

To get clarity, I reached out to Abhishek Sukumaran, proprietor of Aquanaut India and PADI Divemaster, who shared his top picks and diver favourites with HT ShopNow. He said, “I often get asked which gear a beginner should invest in first. My top picks are masks, snorkels, fins, and dive computers. These are essentials that make dives more comfortable and safe. Choosing your own equipment also helps you build a kit that fits perfectly and grows with your experience.”

Scuba diving essentials you can buy

Scuba mask

A proper scuba mask is essential for clear vision and comfort underwater. Ill-fitting masks can let water in and reduce visibility, turning a dive unpleasant. The Cressi Calibro is lightweight, compact, and fits many Indian faces. The Cressi Matrix Mask features a silicone skirt for a snug seal and raked lenses for better downward vision. Investing in a good mask improves safety, comfort, and overall enjoyment, making every dive more rewarding.

Snorkel for diving

A snorkel allows breathing at the surface while keeping your face in the water. The Cressi Tao Snorkel has a splash guard and a one-way purge valve, with a soft silicone mouthpiece for comfort. A quick-release keeper attaches it to the mask easily. Using a personal snorkel improves hygiene, makes surface swimming easier, and complements both snorkelling and introductory dive sessions.

Mask and snorkel set

Buying a set ensures compatibility and convenience. The Cressi Calibro Corsica Mask and Snorkel Set is ideal for beginners, casual snorkellers, and freedivers. It saves time while packing and reduces the chance of mismatched gear. A set also allows newcomers to start building a personal kit confidently without worrying about fit or comfort issues.

Scuba fins

Fins help divers move efficiently underwater while conserving energy. The Scubapro Go Sport Fins are lightweight, flexible, and made from durable Monprene. They dry quickly and pack easily, making them ideal for travel diving gear. These fins provide strong propulsion, comfort for long dives, and reliable performance across different water conditions, making them a worthwhile investment for any diver.

Dive boots

Fins pair best with boots for protection and comfort. The Scubapro Delta Club 5mm Boots have a rigid sole for walking on boats or rocky surfaces. The 5mm neoprene keeps feet warm and protects against fin strap rashes. These boots are essential for long dive days, offering thermal protection, safety, and comfort on land and in water.

Dive computer

A dive computer tracks depth, time, and no-decompression limits, keeping divers safe. The Scubapro Z1 is solar-powered and reliable, with features like a compass, freedive mode, multiple gas mix tracking, and Bluetooth. Using a personal dive computer is safer than sharing one and helps divers track progress. It combines safety, practicality, and style, making it a key piece of scuba equipment.

Rash guard for diving

A full-sleeved rash guard protects skin from harmful UV rays during long hours in the sun. Quick-drying fabrics with UPF50 or UPF80 protection are perfect for dives and boat breaks. Rash guards allow freedom of movement, prevent sunburn, and make long dive days more comfortable. A good rash guard is a simple but essential addition to any diver’s kit.

Reef-safe sunscreen

Even with a rash guard, areas like the face, neck, and hands need protection. Reef-safe sunscreen protects both skin and marine life. Mineral-based options with zinc oxide or titanium dioxide are effective and gentle on coral reefs. Travel-friendly products like Stream2Sea or Thinksport are recommended. Sunscreen is essential for every dive trip to prevent burns and keep the ocean ecosystem healthy.

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under ₹2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

Dive gear on Amazon: FAQs What scuba gear should I buy first? Start with a mask, snorkel, fins, and a dive computer. These essentials improve comfort, safety, and visibility underwater.

Are personal masks and snorkels better than rentals? Yes. Personal gear fits properly, is hygienic, and enhances the diving experience compared to borrowed equipment.

Can I buy travel-friendly dive fins and boots online? Absolutely. Look for lightweight, flexible fins and 5mm neoprene boots that dry quickly and are easy to pack for trips.

Do I still need sunscreen and rash guards? Yes. Full-sleeved rash guards with UV protection and reef-safe sunscreen protect skin and marine life during long dive days.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.