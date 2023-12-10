Singapore is a travel hub filled with cultural intersections, futuristic cityscapes, and enthralling adventures. The city offers a diverse array of quintessentially Singaporean experiences - ranging from iconic landmarks to hidden treasures - each of which carry a unique and playful charm, elevating the ordinary to the extraordinary. Whether you're an intrepid solo explorer or part of a group, these local escapades cater to everyone. Winter holidays travel plan: 5 family-friendly eco-adventures in Singapore (Photo by Coleen Rivas on Unsplash)

Singapore's allure extends far beyond its tourist attractions. The city is passionately committed to sustainability. Renowned for its cleanliness and lush green spaces, Singapore fosters responsible eco-conscious tourism. Guided by the ambitious Singapore Green Plan 2023, this city actively reduces its environmental footprint, offering boundless possibilities for travellers from all walks of life.

So, if you're planning a family getaway and seeking a city that seamlessly blends eco-consciousness with larger-than-life adventures, Singapore is your ideal choice. To enhance your journey to Singapore, in harmony with the city's green initiatives, here are five eco-adventures suitable for families:

1. ‘Sustainable Singapore Stories’: Explore the City in a Garden on foot

"Sustainable Singapore Stories", is an immersive walking tour that unveils the city's green and eco-friendly initiatives. Beyond savouring breathtaking views of this city in a garden, you'll have the opportunity to delve into Singapore's most impressive eco-infrastructure during this 3-hour tour.

Start your journey at the biophilic skyscrapers, nestled within the central business district. With soaring glass and aluminium facades, each of these skyscrapers seemingly burst open to reveal an urban farm which cumulatively grow over 150 different types of fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

Then, make your way to Marina Barrage- an innovative, calm reservoir which not only supplies water to Singaporeans and helps alleviate floods, but also doubles up as a place for family fun with some water sports.

The climax of your adventure awaits at Gardens by the Bay, a living ecosystem that defies expectations, and showcases the essence of sustainable innovation. Here you can observe and stroll around Cooled Conservatories which enable lush greenery and Supertress which convert solar energy to electricity, lighting up the entire garden.

Tailored for group travelers, including families, this walking tour offers a rewarding and low carbon footprint way to sightsee, making it a perfect choice for those looking to connect with nature while exploring the sustainable wonders of Singapore.

2. ‘Historical Singapore Bicycle Tour’: Take joyride across time

Discover the sights and sounds of real Singapore on the Historical Singapore Bicycle Tour!

This sustainable joyride across the city offers a multitude of experiences. As you pedal through key heritage sites, traverse historic streets, and marvel at architectural wonders, you'll find yourself immersed in a cultural extravaganza. This 4-hour tour guides you through some of the city's most renowned areas. From Singapore’s oldest urban quarters - Kampong Gelam, on Arab Street, to a ride along the pristine Singapore River in Southern Singapore, this breezy, low-carbon bicycle tour is the perfect way to explore Singapore’s popular sites.

As you embark on this joyride, you'll encounter a diverse range of enchanting locations, guaranteeing an exhilarating eco-experience suitable for all ages. Check out the local wet market and take a coffee break while sampling local light bites. Marvel at the juxtaposition between the city’s old and new architecture at Singapore’s prominent landmarks and enjoy an experience like never before by cycling through the Formula 1 track!

3. ‘Botanical Gardens Tour’: Take a stroll in the heart of nature

Embark on the Botanical Gardens Tour for a leisurely stroll that weaves together the tapestry of old-world charm and modern marvels. This UNESCO World Heritage site unfolds before you, revealing breathtaking landscapes where you and your family can bask in serenity. Roam amidst diverse species of natural flora, venturing into the very last vestige of the rainforest that once blanketed the entire island.

Let your eyes feast upon a vibrant kaleidoscope of beautiful flowers, including the most exquisite orchids and lush tropical flora. It's not just a walk; it's an immersion into tranquillity, an experience tailor-made for families seeking to create lasting memories. Join us on this journey through time and nature, where old and new coalesce into something truly magical.

4. ‘Bird Paradise Specially Curated Tour’: Sneak peak to the Behind-the-Scenes action

Newly opened in May 2023, Bird Paradise is Asia’s largest bird park which is home to over 3500 birds across 8 aviaries. The specially curated tour gives you an exclusive access to this magnificent park. You get to witness the daily routines of dedicated veterinarians as they care for the resident animals, providing you with a unique behind-the-scenes look into avian healthcare and conservation.

That's just the beginning. Strap in for an adventure like none other as you embark on a guided trek through the all-new Bird Paradise. This journey takes you behind-the-scenes at the Avian Hospital, where you'll discover the inner workings of the park's commitment to avian welfare.

What makes this experience even more extraordinary is that it extends beyond Bird Paradise. Bring your family along, and together, you'll delve into the world of bird conservation efforts. You can participate in some interesting feeding sessions, and, most excitingly, have the chance to get up close and personal with some of the most majestic creatures in the park.

It's a one-of-a-kind, day-long adventure that promises to leave you with a profound and unique perspective on wildlife conservation. Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to be a part of the wildlife vet experience, starting at the captivating Bird Paradise.

5. ‘Breakfast in the Wild’: Share a breakfast table with your family inside the Singapore Zoo

Happy hour isn’t just about midday or end-of-day drinks- it comes down to enjoying some memorable moments with your loved ones. Begin your day with a delightful breakfast alongside your family at the Singapore Zoo. As you savour your meal, you can bask in the enchanting sight of orangutans and other animals.

Immerse yourself in the surreal vistas and sounds of the Singapore Zoo's renowned open concept habitats, all while enjoying a diverse selection of both Western and Asian culinary delights.

Singapore offers experiences which are far from ordinary outings; they are both sustainable and unforgettable. Dive into the vast array of activities our city has to offer, where each adventure presents an opportunity to connect with nature, culture, and one another. Whether you're bonding with orangutans during breakfast at the Singapore Zoo or embarking on eco-adventures in Bird Paradise, Singapore ensures that your family's moments together are nothing short of extraordinary.