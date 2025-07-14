Woman shares how she 'gets free stuff at airport without being weird'; here are her top 5 travel hacks

When it comes to air travel, every small saving and comfort counts, whether it's getting a complimentary snack or skipping those extra charges for essentials. From lounge access to hidden freebies, airports can actually offer more than most travellers realise. Travel journalist Carmen shares airport hacks to save money and enjoy complimentary services. (Freepik)

"Free stuff at airports? Yes, please! And no, you don't have to be weird about it. Here are a few ways I save money (and make airport life a little more luxe) without spending a thing," Carmen wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her tips:

1. Bring your own tea bags or coffee

Hot water is usually free at cafés or airport lounges. Bring your own teabags or instant coffee and skip paying £4+ for a cuppa.

2. Reusable cup trick

Carry a reusable cup. Many cafés will fill it with hot water without questioning, and you can also use airport water fountains to refill your bottle.

3. Beauty counter samples

Visit airport beauty counters and politely ask to try moisturisers, perfumes, or serums. It's like a mini spa session while you wait.

4. Hidden charging spots

Look behind TV screens or near vending machines, airports often have hidden plug points where crowds don't gather.

5. Click and collect tip

In airports like those in the UK and US, pharmacies such as Boots or Walgreens let you order online and pick up at regular prices, avoiding inflated airport rates.