World Tourism Day 2021: Best images, quotes, messages to share on Facebook and WhatsApp

World Tourism Day 2021: World Tourism Day is observed globally on September 27. The day highlights the travel industry's social, economic, political, and cultural significance. Tourism is one of the most relevant sectors globally as it employs millions of people, which makes them dependent on it for their livelihood. According to United Nations (UN), the tourism sector employs one in every ten people on Earth, and for some countries, it can represent over 20 per cent of their GDP.

This year World Tourism Day holds more significance as the theme is 'Tourism for Inclusive Growth'. As the world opens up once again with fewer restrictions, the theme focuses on the importance of inclusive recovery and ensuring that no one is left behind. Additionally, the day also highlights the importance of the travel industry in preserving and promoting culture and heritage. The official website of UN said, "UNWTO ensures every part of the sector has a say in its future - including communities, minorities, youth and those who would otherwise be at risk of being left behind."

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) instituted World Tourism Day in 1980. On this day, in 1970, the Statutes of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation were adopted, which marked a historic moment for the global tourism industry. On September 27, 1980, the first World Tourism Day was celebrated to mark the tenth anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes.

As we celebrate the day today, here are some quotes, images, messages to share on Facebook and WhatsApp. These will help ignite your passion for exploring different cultures and travelling the world.

World Tourism Day Quotes, Images and Messages:

"The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." - St. Augustine

"Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." - Anita Desai

"All that is gold does not glitter, Not all those who wander are lost." - J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring

"Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all." - Helen Keller, The Open Door

"The real voyage of discovery consists not in seeking new landscapes, but in having new eyes." - Marcel Proust

"Travel far enough, you meet yourself." - David Mitchell, Cloud Atlas

"Time flies. It's up to you to be the navigator." - Robert Orben

"We wander for distraction, but we travel for fulfilment." - Hilaire Belloc

"Travel not to escape life, but so life doesn’t escape you." - Unknown

"Travel expands the mind and fills the gap." - Sheda Savage

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the travel industry took a major hit in both developing and developed economies. World Tourism Day plays a vital role in highlighting these problems and promoting inclusive growth.

