Canada lifts ban on passenger flights from India; check latest guidelines here

The Justin Trudeau-led federal government in Canada on Sunday lifted a month-long ban on passenger flights from India, in view of the enhanced coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols that are currently in place. Earlier on Tuesday, Canada extended the restriction on all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India until September 26. However, with the ban now expiring, passengers from India can now travel to Canada albeit with a few precautionary measures, which includes having a negative Covid-19 test report from an approved laboratory.

According to officials familiar with the development, Air Canada is expected to resume its flights from India on September 27 (Monday), while Air India will be resuming its flights to Canada from September 30. Prior to Canada imposing its border restrictions – a “risk-based and measured approach” according to the federal government – the two airlines were operating to-and-fro flights daily under an air bubble arrangement between the two governments.