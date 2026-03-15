Chennai, Noted Veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh will be conferred with the 'Sangita Kalanidhi' award by The Music Academy. Veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh to receive Music Academy's Sangita Kalanidhi award

The 'Sangita Kala Acharya', which consists of two awards, would be presented to Carnatic vocalist Sugandha Kalamegham and Mridangam vidwan Trichur C Narendran, respectively, The Music Academy president N Murali said on Sunday.

Noted Nagaswaram player Injikkudi M Subramaniam and renowned classical Carnatic violinist TKV Ramanujacharyulu were selected for the TTK Awards, respectively.

The Musicologist award would be presented to B Balasubramaniyan, Adjunct Professor of Music and Co-Chair of Global South Asian Studies at the Wesleyan University, Connecticut, United States.

Jayanthi Kumaresh would preside over the 100th Annual Conference and Concerts of the Music Academy scheduled to be held between December 15, 2026 and January 1, 2027 and receive the award along with those selected for the Sangita Kala Acharya, the TTK and Musicologist awards at the 'Sadas' on January 1, 2027, Murali said in a release.

The 'Nritya Kalanidhi' award would be conferred to Narendra G, a post-graduate from the Kalakshetra Foundation.

The 'Nritya Kala Acharya' honour would be presented to A Janardhanan, who trained at Kalakshetra Foundation under Rukmini Devi Arundale in Bharata Natyam and under his father T K Chandu Panikkar in Kathakali.

The 'Dance Musician' award would be presented to noted musician and music teacher S Rajeswari and the Dance Musician Award would be conferred on T K Padmanabhan, a distinguished violinist and vocalist for over five decades.

Padmanabhan has not allowed visual impairment to stand in the way of his art and career. A post graduate diploma holder in violin and vocal Carnatic Music, he served the All India Radio where he had opportunities to accompany several musicians, Murali said.

The 'Nritya Kalanidhi', 'Nritya Kala Acharya', 'Dance Musician-Vocal and Instrument' winners would receive their awards at the inauguration of the Music Academy's 20th annual dance festival on January 3, 2027, he added.

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