World Plant Milk Day 2023: Plant milk is a sustainable and healthy alternative to dairy milk. Every year, World Plant Milk Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of consuming plant milk and making it an alternative in daily diet. The body requires a set of nutrients on a daily basis to keep ourselves fit and healthy – plant milk helps to provide the same and gives us the endurance and strength to continue doing our daily work. Not just that – animal cruelty and global warming are some of the cons of consuming non plant-based milk. World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Every year, World Plant Milk Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the alternatives to the food we usually consume and how we can improve our health as well as the health of the world by shifting to better alternatives. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, World Plant Milk Day is observed on August 22. This year, as well, the special day will be observed on the same date.

History:

In 2017, Robbie Lockie, co-founder of Plant Based News created World Plant Milk Day. In a year, it became a collaborative effort between PBN and ProVeg – the campaign was started to encourage millions of people to shift their diet from dairy milk to plant based milk. Since plant milk is lactose free, it makes for an ideal milk for people who are lactose intolerant as well.

Significance:

Almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk, rice milk, hemp milk, and flax milk are some of the most popular plant milks that are available in the market. They are rich in nutrients, the risk of cholesterol is low and are not heavy on the digestive system, making them an ideal alternative to dairy milk. It is also important to remember that the production of plant milk is cruelty-free. However, we should try to avoid plant milk with added preservatives and sweeteners and look for unsweetened plant milk for consumption.

