Yoga for healthy eyes: Exercise poses and practices to support vision, ease symptoms of eye strain and fatigue

Yoga can be beneficial for maintaining healthy eyesight by relieving eye strain, improving blood circulation to the eyes and reducing stress, which can contribute to vision problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, suggested some Yoga poses and practices that can help support vision -

Palming: Sit comfortably with your eyes closed. Rub your palms together vigorously until they feel warm. Then, gently cup your palms over your closed eyes without applying pressure. Relax and breathe deeply for a few minutes, allowing the warmth from your palms to soothe your eyes.

Eye Exercises: Several simple eye exercises can help improve focus and strengthen eye muscles. One example is the "eye rotations" exercise, where you slowly rotate your eyes in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Another exercise is "near and far focusing," where you alternate between focusing on a nearby object and a distant one to improve flexibility and focus.

Blinking: Blinking is a natural way to lubricate the eyes and prevent dryness. However, many people tend to blink less frequently when staring at screens or concentrating intently. Take breaks throughout the day to consciously blink and relax your eye muscles.

Trataka: Trataka is a yogic practice of gazing steadily at a single point, such as a candle flame or a black dot on a wall. This practice helps improve concentration and focus while also soothing the eyes. Start by sitting in a comfortable position and gazing at the chosen object without blinking for as long as you can. When your eyes start to water or feel strained, close them and visualize the object in your mind's eye.

Further, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar recommended the following yoga Asanas for eye health -

Balasana (Child's Pose): Sit on your heels with your knees spread wide apart and your big toes touching. Fold forward, resting your forehead on the mat and extending your arms in front of you or alongside your body. This pose promotes relaxation and can help reduce tension in the eyes and forehead. Shavasana (Corpse Pose): Lie flat on your back with your arms by your sides and your legs extended. Close your eyes and focus on deep, rhythmic breathing. Shavasana helps relax the entire body, including the eyes, and promotes overall rejuvenation. Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose): Sit sideways next to a wall with your legs extended along the wall. Lie back and swing your legs up against the wall, keeping your hips close to the wall. Relax your arms by your sides and close your eyes. This pose improves blood circulation to the eyes and reduces swelling and fatigue. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation): This sequence of yoga poses involves a series of forward and backward bends, stretches, and inversions that help improve blood flow to the eyes and stimulate the optic nerves. Pranayama: Breathing exercises can help calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve oxygenation to the eyes. Practice deep breathing techniques such as Nadi Shodhana (Alternate Nostril Breathing) or Bhramari (Bee Breath) to promote relaxation and clarity of vision.

He concluded, “Incorporating these Yoga poses and practices into your daily routine can help support healthy eyesight and alleviate symptoms of eye strain and fatigue. However, it's essential to consult with an eye care professional if you experience persistent vision problems or discomfort. Additionally, remember to take regular breaks from screens, maintain proper lighting conditions, and stay hydrated to support overall eye health.”