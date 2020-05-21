e-paper
Lockdown and our latent sides: actor brings out the poet in him

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:31 IST
S Farah Rizvi
Yash Sinha
Yash Sinha
         

Actor Yash Sinha is making the most of his time in quarantine by reviving the long-lost poet in him.
The ‘Badrinath ki Dulhania’ actor has been on a writing spree since the lockdown was announced. “I love writing poetry, as it liberates me from all negativity and pessimism. We are living in unprecedented times and none of us ever thought that life would stop like this. Whatever I see happening around, takes the shape of poetry and I put it down on paper.”

Yash released his first poetry video, ‘Kaise Baat Karein Ye Kahin Sikhaya Jaaye’, recently on social media, “This is a small effort towards giving back to life and all the people who have somewhere or the other influenced and motivated me. I am thrilled with the response my video is garnering. Also, my narration is being praised and that’s so rewarding. But the biggest compliment came from my mother who complimented me on my effort and urged me to continue writing. It was truly overwhelming for me.

Though this video is not Yash’s first work as a poet, he said, “I always wanted to write but never got down to it. This lockdown gave me the perfect opportunity to be myself. I penned two poems, one dedicated to my wife on Mother’s Day and the other just happened when a friend sent me a video of the prime minister’s call to light diyas, candles for 9 minutes at 9 pm. The entire city lit, as if it were Diwali. So, you could say it was all by chance that I continued getting inspiration to pen something or the other.”

Talking about the work front, he said, “I have done multiple shows and films but I am a very greedy actor and can never feel content with whatever I have done in terms of acting or essaying various characters. So, as things get normal and we go back to work, I will also try to explore other mediums, especially OTT as that’s something that will be an altogether fun experience.”

The ‘Code Red’ actor is happily home quarantined with his wife, actor Amrapali and their son, “Yes, I am relaxed as we are together in times of crisis and thankfully, when the lockdown was announced, we were home, so this actually proved to be a big relief for all of us.”

Lucknow happens to be Yash’s in-laws house. “Yes, my wife is from the City of Nawabs and so the place holds a very important place in my life. Also, I would love to mention its food and its wonderful winter. I hope to visit the place soon when things get normal,” he said.

