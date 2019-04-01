1,944 booths plan puts BJP ahead in poll preparation race in Pune

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has completed the first round of assembly segment-wise meetings, now the party is all set to switch its focus on the 1,944 established booths it has in the city.

BJP city unit president Yogesh Gogawale said, “With the party announcing Girish Bapat as its Pune candidate for Lok Sabha elections, we held meetings in all the six assembly segments. So taking the campaign ahead we will now focus on the 1,944 booths that we have in the city.”

The BJP will set up one Shakti Kendra (cluster of booths) for every five booths in the city which will ensure the functioning of the rest of the small booths.

Gogawale said, “BJP started campaigning for parliamentary elections last year itself. So taking a step in the same direction, we will be setting up Shakti Kendras’ which will monitor and assist other booth-level workers in spreading the message of the schemes undertaken by the government at various levels.”

“Besides focusing on developmental schemes by the Modi government, we will give special emphasis to Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme while campaigning for the parliamentary election,” said Gogawale.

While, Ayushman Bharat is a national health protection scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala scheme by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas provides liquid petroleum gas (LPG) connections to women from below poverty line households.

While the Congress is yet to decide its candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seats, the BJP has certainly taken a massive lead in the campaigning.

Refusing to comment on the Congress party, Gogawale said, “Our campaign had begun long ago. Now with the party announcing the face for Pune Lok Sabha seat, we have further streamlined the process.”

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 14:30 IST