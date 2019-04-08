2019 Lok Sabha polls: Maoist cloud over BJP-Congress battle in Gadchiroli

In the Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency in Vidarbha, it’s a straight fight between the BJP and Congress — pretty much the same poll plot as it is across the state. But against the history and present backdrop of Maoist violence, the constituency’s election battle is unlike any other in the state.

For voting day on April 11, state authorities have made elaborate security arrangements and have deployed several BSF, CRPF and SRPF personnel to ensure smooth polling.

Meanwhile, resident tribals are once again caught in the crossfire with Maoists issuing a “diktat” against participating in the electoral process and that those defying it would face “dire consequences” (read death).

Maoists have put up banners and posters across the district, asking villagers to boycott the elections terming it a “farce” and one that wouldn’t solve problems of the common people. The Maoists’ threat is not just limited to the tribals, but it has also affected electioneering with candidates treading with utmost caution. With good reason too. In the 1990s, former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader, Dharmarao Atram, was kidnapped. He was later released unharmed. The then Gadchiroli district Congress president, Balu Kopa Bogami, was not so lucky. He was killed during the zilla parishad elections. This time, candidates have been unable to campaign in Bhamragarh, Sironcha, Aheri, Dhanora, Etapalli and other parts in the district, following the rebels’ threat.

The district police have removed anti-election banners and posters put up at Kochinar, Botekasa and other areas in south and north Gadchiroli, with the help of locals. “We have burnt all those banners,” said Shailesh Balkawde, superintendent of police (SP), Gadchiroli.

In the constituency’s election battleground, sitting MP Ashok Nete (BJP) is pitted against Dr Namdeo Usendi (Congress). In the 2014 elections, Nete defeated Usendi by 2.37 lakh votes. Besides them, BSP’s Harishchandra Mangam, VBA’s Ramesh Gajbe and Ambedkar Party of India’s (API) Deorao Nannaware are in the fray. According to observers, Gajbe, a well-known face in the constituency, could spoil Usendi’s chances. Most of these leaders could not campaign in the interior areas of north and south Gadchiroli because of the Maoist threat. “People are also reluctant to attend meetings because of the threat,” Nete said.

T he police have told all candidates that they should have security personnel with them while going to those areas. “The district police will provide special security cover to all candidates to thwart any possible Maoist attack,” said Balkawde.

In the 2014 elections, there were over 15 cases of Maoist violence in the constituency and in 2009, there were 18 such cases. The 2004 elections saw 23 incidents, including police encounters and a landmine blast that killed two policemen.

Last April, security forces killed 40 suspected Maoists near Kasnasur village. Two senior leaders – Srinu alias Srikanth and Sainath alias Dolesh Madhi Atram – were among those killed. In retaliation, at least half a dozen villagers were murdered for being “police informers”.

Meanwhile, Usendi said he was campaigning in the interior areas too.

“Yes, I am taking the help of security personnel to go into those areas,” he said, stating that he would win with a large margin as people are fed up with the non-performance of the present BJP government.”

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 01:09 IST