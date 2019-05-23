25 public screens to display live results

For the first time, 25 digital screens have been installed at various places including Connaught Place, Khan Market and at the headquarters of the municipal agencies where citizens would be able to see trends and live results of the polls, on Thursday.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that roads near the counting centres would be closed for motorists from 4 am till the end of counting period on Thursday and that commuters must choose alternative arrangements to reach their destinations.

Counting centres are located at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Bharat Nagar, ITI at Nand Nagari, Badminton Court at CWG village, NP Bengali Girls Senior Secondary School near Gole Market, DTU at Shahbad Daulatpur, Integrated Institute of Technology at Dwarka Sector 9, and Jija Bai ITI for women at August Kranti Marg near Siri Fort.

“Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are advised to plan their journeys keeping the counting of votes at the seven counting centres. Motorists are advised to follow the directions of the traffic policemen posted on roads to avoid inconvenience,” said the traffic police.

While two screens have been installed at Connaught Place, one screen has been installed at Khan Market.

At the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), 17 screens have been installed, one on each floor and at the main gate. At the civic centre, one screen has been installed on the ground floor near gate number 3. One digital screen has also been put up at the reception of the main building of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Two screens have been installed at the CEO’s office near Kashmere Gate. “This is for the first time that such an initiative has been taken. These screens will display Delhi-specific results of the Lok Sabha polls. There would be a scroll at the bottom of each screen which would display pan-India results,” said an official from the CEO’s office.

First Published: May 23, 2019 03:43 IST