7 Baramulla schools, colleges closed for 8 days

Seven educational institutions in north Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency will remain closed for eight days to accommodate security forces, officials said.

The additional district magistrate, Sopore, on Thursday issued orders for closure of Wadoora complex of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Degree College at Hadipora, Boys Higher Secondary School at Sopore, Girls Higher Secondary School at Dangiwacha, Degree College at Sopore, Higher Secondary School at Dangiwacha and Higher Secondary School at Edipora. April 5 to April 12.

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Officials said more than 100 companies of security forces had been deployed in different parts of the Valley for smooth conduct of elections.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 00:12 IST