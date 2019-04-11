AAP counters BJP charge on education, says pass percentage has improved consistently

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday countered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s charge on the “poor infrastructure” in Delhi government schools affecting the performance of the students with the data of pass percentage in classes 9 and 11, saying they have improved “consistently” over the past four years.

The AAP shared the annual results of students in Delhi government’s schools, saying the pass percentage of class 11 students has touched 80% — the highest in the past eight years.

“In Class 11, there has been a significant improvement over past year’s performance. While 71% students of the class passed their exam in 2017-18, it went up to 80% in 2018-19, highest in the last eight years,” the government said in a statement.

It said that the pass percentage in class 9 was 50.8% in 2015-16, which improved to 52.3% the next year followed by 57.4% in 2017-18.

The government also said that in class 8, the pass percentage improved by about 5 percentage points this year. “In 2017-18, the pass percentage was 59.3%, which improved to 64.7% in 2018-19,” it said.

“There has been a slow but consistent improvement in the pass percentage over the last four years due to programmes and initiatives like ‘Chunauti’ and ‘Mission Buniyaad’, which is strengthening the foundational learning skills of students by the time they reach class 9,” the government said in the statement.

The government also mentioned about its plan to amend the no-detention policy under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. “The report of the committee constituted by the Delhi State Advisory Council recommending the provision to detain students in classes 5 and 8 in certain circumstances is already submitted to the government for its implementation from the new session i.e 2019-20,” it said.

The committee had recommended that if a child gets below 40% in class 5 and 8 in assessment on the criteria suggested by it, they are to be allowed a re-examination within two months after declaration of results. However, if they get below 40% overall again, they will be made to repeat the class.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Tuesday had claimed that around 2,000 students in a Mustafabad school in northeast Delhi were not given readmission after failing to pass class 9 examinations.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 14:12 IST