‘Abdullahs, Muftis ruined three generations of J&K’, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday blamed two political families of Kashmir -- Abdullahs and Muftis saying, the two had “ruined” three generations of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed that he would not allow them to “divide” India.

Addressing a public rally in Kathua ahead of second phase polls for Udhampur and Srinagar parliamentary constituencies on April 18, Modi attacked the Congress, National Conference, and People’s Democratic Party for their “anti-India and vote bank driven politics”.

“They laid siege to the state for three generations. For the better future of Jammu and Kashmir, they need to be voted out. I will not allow Abdullahs and Muftis to divide the nation... These families have sucked the blood of people of Jammu and Kashmir for long and I challenge them to field their entire relatives into polls, abuse me as much as they can, but I will not allow them to succeed in their nefarious design of dividing India,” he said.

He also trained his guns on NC leader Omar Abdullah for demanding a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Some are threatening of two Prime Ministers, some are speaking language of anti-nationals but I want to make it clear to them that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and their dynastic rule will not survive for long,” he said.

“I want to make it clear to these separatist supporters that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not the slaves of the Abdullahs and the Muftis whose three generations have ruled this state,” he said.

He said the turnout in the first phase of the elections has unnerved terrorists, separatists and has left “Mahamilavati” alliance (Opposition) frustrated. He said a BJP wave, stronger than 2014, is sweeping the nation and it would be difficult for the Congress to survive.

He also blamed the Congress for its policies which he said led to the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1989.

“Congress and their friends were so worried about their vote bank that they overlooked the atrocities on Kashmiri Pandits. I would like to ask Congress, who would do justice when they did injustice for 60 years? Will Congress ever be able to provide justice to Kashmiri Pandits? Will they be able to provide justice to those massacred in 1984 riots? Congress may avoid taking their name but this Chowkidar is committed to let Kashmiri Pandits live on their land. Work has begun (to take the community back to their native land),” he said.

In an apparent reference to refugees from erstwhile west Pakistan, Modi said that after May 23 when BJP comes to power, work on citizenship law will be initiated again to grant citizenship to families which have come here helplessly from Pakistan and believe in ‘Ma Bharti’.

“We will try to settle refugees and also consider their citizenship rights,” he said and accused the Congress of trying to weaken the army.

“The party’s manifesto promises that AFSPA will be removed from the state if they come to power. Can a patriot speak like this? Shouldn’t our security forces have a protection,” he asked.

He also said his government has been successful in calling Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.

“Earlier Pakistan also used to give us nuclear threat but what happened? Hasn’t the balloon of their threats been punctured?” he said.

He also accused the Congress of using the army to make money via defence pacts like Bofors, submarine and helicopter deals.

