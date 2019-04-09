After BJP, two CPM Lok Sabha candidates allege assault in Bengal; TMC denies charge

Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidates from Asansol and Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seats in Bengal were assaulted on Tuesday, allegedly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. The incidents added to rising tension in the districts ahead of the first phase of voting on April 11.

Gauranga Chatterjee, the CPI(M) candidate pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) outgoing MP and Union minister of state Babul Supriyo and former film star Moon Moon Sen of TMC at Asansol in West Burdwan district, was assaulted in the Barabani area while he was campaigning. Chatterjee, who is also the CPI (M) district committee secretary, was admitted in Asansol district hospital after he and his supporters were beaten up with bamboo sticks.

Within hours of this incident, Fuad Halim, a doctor and son of former West Bengal assembly speaker Hasim Abdul Halim was assaulted in the Falta area of Diamond Habour constituency in South 24 Parganas district where he is contesting against Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and outgoing MP, Abhisek Banerjee.

Halim and a local CPI(M) leader were taken to the district hospital for treatment. The incident took place on NH-117 while Halim was campaigning.

In both the constituencies, Marxists accused TMC of carrying out the attacks, a charge ruling party leaders denied immediately. South 24 Parganas superintendent of police Srihari Pandey said police will conduct a probe once a written complaint is received.

In Asansol, former CPI(M) MP Bangshagopal Choudhary said, “TMC supporters assaulted Chatterjee when he was getting into a car after addressing a meeting. TMC is trying to create panic.”

CPI (M) supporters staged an agitation outside the office of the Asansol police commissioner.

TMC refuted the allegation. “Why should we attack CPI (M)? The assault is a fallout of squabbles in their party,” alleged Bidhan Upadhaya, TMC MLA from Barabani.

Two BJP candidates earlier accused TMC of carrying out attacks on them. Last week, Nisith Pramanik, the BJP candidate from Cooch Behar, which goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11, alleged that he was beaten up.

Bharati Ghosh, the former IPS officer contesting from Ghatal, alleged that her car was stoned at Daspur in West Midnapore district.

Incidentally, this is not the first time Gauranga Chatterjee, a former MLA, has been roughed up. He was allegedly beaten up TMC members inside the Bengal assembly in December 2012. His party colleague Deblina Hembram, who is contesting from Jhargram in West Midnapore district this year, was also beaten up on that day.

More political clashes were reported on Tuesday. At Jamuria in Asansol constituency, BJP and TMC workers clashed during a roadshow of Supriyo where his controversial election jingle was being allegedly played despite a ban by Election Commission.

Three BJP and three TMC supporters were injured in a clash at Bhejina village in Birbhum district.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 20:35 IST