Amit Shah in Rajasthan live updates| In Rajasthan, deputy wants to be CM, CM wants to secure seat, says Amit Shah

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, BJP national chief Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan on Monday.

He scheduled to address Shakti Kendra Sammelan in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.

Follow live updates here:

1:45 pm IST In Rajasthan, deputy wants to be CM, CM wants to secure seat: Amit Shah “In Rajasthan the deputy chief minister wants to become the chief minister, while the chief minister is busy securing his own position, in turn on the public the suffering” , said BJP national chief Amit Shah while addressing Shakti Kendra Sammelan in Jaipur.





1:35 pm IST ‘Who is your PM candidate’: Amit Shah on Oppn alliance “Why don’t you declare your PM candidate? Are leaders in the Opposition alliance going to take turns through the week to act as the prime minister each day and the nation will be on a holiday on Sundays?” BJP national chief took a jibe at Opposition alliance while addressing Shakti Kendra Sammelan in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.





1:30 pm IST Zero tolerance is our policy: Amit Shah ‘Forces will hit back at the apt time, zero tolerance has always been our policy’, said BJP national chief Amit Shah on Pulwama attack.





1:25 pm IST ‘Our soldiers will give apt reply’ Amit Shah “Our soldiers will give apt reply to the ‘cowardice act’” said BJP national chief Amit Shah on Pulwama terror attack while addressing Shakti Kendra Sammelan in Rajasthan’s Jaipur.



