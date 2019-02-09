‘Arunachal strategically important, ignored by earlier govt’: PM Modi flags off projects worth Rs 4,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Arunachal Pradesh. The PM’s two-day visit to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, which began on Friday, comes amid protests in the region against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

“I am happy to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 4,000 crores. Besides this, work on projects worth Rs 13,000 crores is taking place at a fast pace in Arunachal Pradesh,” the PM said at a meeting at Indira Gandhi park near state capital Itanagar.

“The projects launched today would not just improve connectivity in the state, but also strengthen the power sector. They would boost the health sector and help promote the state’s culture,” he added. Modi laid foundation stone for the greenfield airport at Hollongi near Itanagar and inaugurated the retrofitted Teju airport in Lohit district.

He also inaugurated a 110 MW hydro electric project at Pare, launched Arun Prabha — a Doordarshan channel exclusively for Arunachal Pradesh and 50 health and wellness centres. The PM laid foundation stone for a film and television institute at Jote, seven electric sub stations and the Sella Tunnel and its approach road in Tawang.

“Arunachal Pradesh is a strategically important state related to national security. But still not much focus was given by earlier government to improve facilities in this state. Our government made continuous efforts to change this,” Modi said.

“In the past few years, Centre has given funds worth Rs 44,000 crores to Arunachal Pradesh, which is double in comparison to what previous governments allocated for the state,” he added. The PM is slated to address a rally at Changsari near Guwahati and another at Agartala in Tripura later in the day before departing to New Delhi.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 12:47 IST