BJP to launch campaign in three Haryana LS seats from February 11

Encouraged by its recent victories in the Jind by-election and the municipal polls in Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Sunday said that it will return with a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, winning all the 10 parliamentary seats in the state.

Senior party leaders and office bearers from Gurugram, Faridabad and Mahendergarh-Bhiwani Lok Sabha constituencies, who had gathered for a cluster-level meeting in Sector 37, also discounted the possible impact of the coalition of opposition parties in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in forthcoming general elections.

Over 4,000 shakti kendra (cluster of booths) heads, palaks (caretakers) and other ground-level party bearers attended the meeting. “This meeting is a signal to all the party workers that they should strengthen the roots at the booth level and ensure a landslide BJP victory,” said Kalraj Mishra, senior BJP leader and election-in-charge of Haryana.

Mishra also said that the coalition of Bahujan Samaj Party(bsp) and Loktantra Suraksha Party (LJP)IN Haryana, and that of BSP and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh would not make much of a dent to BJP’S fortunes.

During the meeting, the shakti kendra pramukhs (cluster heads) were also asked to popularise the policies undertaken by the Bjp-led government among all voters. Boothlevel workers were asked to observe Samarpan Divas on February 11, Kamal Jyoti programme on February 26 in their respective areas.

Sandeep Joshi, state general secretary, BJP, said that party workers will start a major campaign to reach out to the masses in three constituencies from February 11 to March 2.

